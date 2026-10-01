Chargers Get Key Injury Update on Two Starters Before Seahawks Game

The Los Angeles Chargers enter Week 4 still searching for their first win of the 2026 season after falling to 0-3.

Their next challenge comes against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, as Los Angeles faces a team coming off a Super Bowl-winning season.

Ladd McConkey has been a key part of the passing game through the first three weeks, while Derwin James Jr. remains an important figure in the secondary.

Los Angeles also has questions surrounding its depth at several positions. As the Chargers prepare for the fourth game of the season, the first injury report offers insight into players whose availability could affect Sunday’s matchup.

Chargers List Ladd McConkey and Derwin James Jr. as Limited

According to the Chargers’ first Week 4 injury report, Ladd McConkey (foot) and Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) were limited in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the matchup with Seattle.

McConkey has been one of Los Angeles’ most productive offensive players through three games.

He has recorded 12 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown, including 82 receiving yards and a score in Week 1.

His status will be important for an offense that has struggled during the Chargers’ 0-3 start.

If McConkey cannot play, Quentin Johnston and Tre’ Harris are among the receivers who could have larger roles.

James has also been a major contributor on defense.

He has recorded 21 tackles through three games and remains one of the central players in the Chargers’ secondary.

If James is unavailable Sunday, Tony Jefferson, Genesis Smith and RJ Mickens are among the safety options listed behind the starters on the Chargers’ unofficial depth chart.

However, neither McConkey nor James has been ruled out.

Both players have two more opportunities to practice before the Chargers travel to Seattle, so their final statuses remain uncertain.

The Chargers also listed several other players as unavailable for Wednesday’s practice.

Dalvin Tomlinson, Kayode Awosika, Brenen Thompson and Charlie Kolar did not practice, while Donte Jackson and Justin Eboigbe were also absent. Khalil Mack received his usual Wednesday veteran rest day.

Elijah Molden was limited after missing practice during the previous two weeks.

The Chargers’ injury situation also includes another developing question in the backfield.

Keaton Mitchell Adds Another Injury Concern Before Seattle

The Chargers added Keaton Mitchell to the injury report after initially leaving him off the first report.

Mitchell was limited on Wednesday because of an ankle injury.

ESPN’s Kris Rhim also reported that Mitchell was wearing the boot after practice.

The timing comes after Mitchell’s most productive performance of the season.

Against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, he rushed eight times for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Mitchell’s role had increased in that game, making his availability another situation for Los Angeles to monitor before Sunday.

If Mitchell cannot play against the Seahawks, Kimani Vidal would move into the RB2 role behind Omarion Hampton, according to the Chargers’ current depth chart.

Los Angeles has several important personnel questions to resolve during the final practices of the week.

McConkey and James were limited on Wednesday, while Mitchell’s ankle issue emerged after his productive outing against Buffalo.

The Chargers will continue preparing for Seattle while waiting for further updates on all three players.