Chargers have ‘institutional’ problems under Jim Harbaugh according to insider

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he Los Angeles Chargers are 0-3 for the first time since 2017 and are in panic mode. It is very rare to make the playoffs with an 0-3 start, and after a 24-16 Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the team is looking themselves in the mirror trying to figure out what they can do to salvage their season. The poor start stems from multiple issues, including Justin Herbert’s struggles and the offense led by offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. But problems start at the top, and it may be time to start questioning the Jim Harbaugh era, according to some league insiders.

Mike Florio and Chris Simms spoke on the PFT Live podcast earlier this week, and did not mince words when talking about the Chargers rough start. Harbaugh criticized Herbert and also gave McDaniel a vote of confidence, but that did not stop Simms from shifting the blame onto the man in charge– Harbaugh.

Chargers have ‘institutional’ problems

The Chargers have been a mess in a lot of ways. Herbert has four interceptions through three games, the receivers have dropped passes and the offense as a whole has failed to live up to expectations when McDaniel was hired. Simms acknowledged that while there are several issues that stem far beyond coaching, it ultimately falls on the one who builds the culture– going as far as to call the team’s issues ‘institutional.’ Simms’ comments came after Florio presented the idea that changes could come if the team does not turn things around.

“I know everybody’s on Mike McDaniel, but this is institutional right now,” Simms said. “This is more than just Mike McDaniel. There’s been issues everywhere. You can go to defense, blown coverages. You can go to special teams in Week 1, getting a punt blocked back in their own area… it can go around any way you want it to. Omarion Hampton has a fumble problem. Again, that’s not on the OC. That’s a whole overarching head coach thing too.

“The head coach is the one that sets up the practice… that’s where yes, the offense has not lived up to expectations. You’re right about that, but it’s Week 3 with a new offense, and you’d like to see it get a little time. And then the other thing that we’ve talked about so much here, and that’s really the big thing, this is where I’m the most shocked… follow the money, follow the assets.

“They’ve got two top 10 picks at tackle, they have a first round pick at right guard, a second round pick at center. They have a first round running back. They have to be able to run the ball, that’s where it starts…so this goes all around. I know everybody looks at Mike McDaniel and wants to jump on him, but I don’t look at it as a problem specific to him. He’s part of the problem but there’s more problems than him there right now.”

Chargers Upcoming Few Weeks

The Chargers next game is a road game against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. After that, they return to SoFi Stadium to take on AFC West rival, Denver Broncos. The Chargers then take on the Kansas City Chiefs on the road before going on their bye week.