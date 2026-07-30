Chargers QB Justin Herbert & Fiancée Madison Beer’s Training Camp Moment Goes Viral

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is back on the practice field as preparations begin for the 2026 NFL season. Just days after announcing his engagement to singer Madison Beer, the couple was spotted together at Chargers training camp, where a short video of the pair quickly spread across social media.

The appearance came shortly after Herbert and Beer revealed their engagement in a joint Instagram post captioned, “Meet my fiancé.” The couple, who have been together for about a year, had little time to celebrate before Herbert returned to football. Fans reacted warmly to the training camp clip, which showed Beer with her arm around the Chargers quarterback.

Herbert is entering his seventh NFL season following another playoff appearance with Los Angeles. Off the field, his engagement has become one of the league’s biggest offseason storylines, with Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and fans continuing to celebrate the milestone as training camp gets underway.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer Share Training Camp Moment After Engagement

A video circulating on social media showed Madison Beer accompanying Justin Herbert at the Chargers’ training camp shortly after their engagement announcement. The clip featured Beer standing beside Herbert, her arm wrapped around him, as the quarterback continued his preseason preparations.

The couple announced their engagement earlier this week through a joint Instagram post that read, “Meet my fiancé.” The announcement came nearly a year after they first appeared together in public, in August 2025.

According to ESPN, Herbert admitted that proposing was more nerve-racking than making his first NFL start. Asked which moment made him more nervous, the Chargers quarterback answered, “The proposal, for sure.”

Jim Harbaugh also congratulated his quarterback during training camp. “Valentine’s Day. SoFi. … Little hairs on your arms start standing up,” Harbaugh said while discussing Herbert’s engagement.

The engagement announcement drew millions of likes on Instagram within a day, with the NFL’s official account among those offering congratulatory messages.

Justin Herbert Shifts Focus to Los Angeles Chargers’ 2026 Season

While the engagement has generated headlines, Herbert’s attention has quickly shifted back to football as the Chargers opened training camp.

The quarterback said he benefited from the month away between offseason workouts and camp while learning offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s new system.

“I thought having a month off was great to be able to go through the iPad and go through exactly everything that we need to,” Herbert said during Chargers training camp. “Guys have picked it up really quickly… So that allows us to be fast out there and go play football.”

Herbert also continued refining the footwork changes McDaniel introduced during the offseason. He explained that working with his brother, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Patrick Herbert, helped make the mechanics feel natural.

“You get to the point where you’re not thinking about it,” Herbert said. “Now you’re just playing football.”

The Chargers also welcomed back offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt after their injuries last season. Rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson impressed during practice, earning praise from Herbert.

“He’s going to be very good,” Herbert said. “We saw it early on that he was skilled, he’s fast, he’s going to make a lot of plays for us. I’m really excited about him.”

With training camp now underway, Herbert enters his seventh NFL season leading a Chargers team aiming to build on last year’s playoff appearance. Off the field, his engagement to Beer has become one of the league’s biggest offseason stories, while on the field, the quarterback’s focus remains on preparing Los Angeles for the 2026 campaign.