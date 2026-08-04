Chargers Get Encouraging Justin Herbert News From Mike McDaniel

The Los Angeles Chargers continued preparations for the 2026 NFL season with training camp underway under head coach Jim Harbaugh. One of the biggest storylines this offseason has been the arrival of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is installing a new offensive system around franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert enters his seventh NFL season after signing off on another productive campaign in 2025. Despite playing behind an injury-hit offensive line, he finished with 3,727 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 498 rushing yards. Herbert has thrown for 24,820 yards, 163 touchdowns and 58 interceptions in 95 career games while adding 1,715 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

The Chargers have also reshaped their offensive staff and personnel this offseason. McDaniel’s arrival brings a quicker-passing philosophy designed to reduce pressure on Herbert, while Los Angeles expects better protection up front as it prepares for the regular season.

Los Angeles Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel Praises Justin Herbert’s Progress

Speaking with ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano during Chargers training camp, McDaniel said Herbert has exceeded his expectations since learning the new offense.

“I think it’s exceeded my expectations for sure,” McDaniel told Graziano. “He came in very motivated. He’s been very focused the whole time, willing to try new things, which speaks to who he is as a seven going on 17-year vet.”

McDaniel added that Herbert has quickly handled everything the coaching staff has installed.

“One day at a time, really he’s digesting everything that I’m really throwing at him,” McDaniel said. “He’s forcing our coaching staff to challenge themselves and challenge him because he’s a supreme talent, so it’s been awesome.”

Graziano also asked what the biggest adjustment would be for Herbert after spending the previous seasons in a different offense.

McDaniel explained that one of the main priorities is speeding up Herbert’s decision-making.

“He’s done so many things in the National Football League at a high level, particularly plays that are longer developing later in the down, creating things on his own,” McDaniel said. “We’ve been focusing on early in snaps, trying to get the ball out faster than he’s used to, anticipating more so that we can nullify pass rush and keep him upright and healthy going through the entire season through the winter into the playoffs.”

Mike McDaniel Highlights Justin Herbert’s Unique Traits and Chargers Running Backs

During the same interview, Graziano asked McDaniel what separates Herbert from other quarterbacks he has coached.

McDaniel pointed to Herbert’s size, arm strength and ability to read the field.

“He’s a small forward in stature, so having a 6-foot-6 quarterback can really benefit you in a ton of ways,” McDaniel said. “He’s one of those rare guys that has a very strong arm but can see the field so he can play with anticipation.”

McDaniel added, “There’s thousands of more blades of grass that he can access than a typical quarterback just because of his inherent gifts. On top of that, he’s the hardest worker there is here. A lot of guys, it’s a lot easier for coaches to get your message across when the flag bearer is the best player, is the hardest worker.”

Graziano also asked about the Chargers’ revamped running back group, which includes Keaton Mitchell, 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal.

McDaniel expressed confidence in the unit.

“I think in particular, you throw Vidal in there, and we have as deep and complimentary group as I’ve been around,” McDaniel said. “These guys are super hungry. They all offset each other’s talents real well, and they’ve really leaned in to the stuff that Max McCaffrey does.”

He added that attention to detail has stood out throughout camp.

“They’re very excited. They’re on the details,” McDaniel said. “So many of your gains come from what are you doing with your footwork immediately at the snap, how consistent are your tracks, and those are things that they’ve been doing a really good job. So have high expectations for that room.”

The Chargers will continue training camp this week as Herbert and McDaniel work to build chemistry before the start of the 2026 regular season.