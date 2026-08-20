Chargers Ladd McConkey Gets Bold Prediction Ahead of First Season Under McDaniel

One of the biggest acquisitions for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason is the addition of Mike McDaniel as the next offensive coordinator.

When paired with Justin Herbert, the Bolts’ offense could reach new heights under McDaniel’s play-calling during the Jim Harbaugh era.

Alongside Herbert potentially finding his new major development, the surrounding weapons also could be elevated.

One NFL analyst makes a bold prediction for one of the Chargers’ key weapons in the pass game.

Chargers Star Lands Major Prediction

Ladd McConkey has been Justin Herbert’s favorite target since the Los Angeles Chargers drafted the wide receiver in 2024.

The former second-round draft pick has hauled 148 catches, 1,938 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns since being paired with Herbert, leading the team in the first two categories.

Now under the tutelage of Mike McDaniel, who many consider as one of the top offensive minds in the league, McConkey could take the next step in his career.

NFL senior news writer Kevin Patra dropped a list of potential first-time Pro Bowl candidates for every team in the league, naming the WR for the Los Angeles team.

“Ladd McConkey took a step back following his impressive rookie season, but I pin that more on offensive line struggles that hindered the passing game in 2025,” Patra wrote. “The wideout should benefit from the arrival of new OC Mike McDaniel more than any of the Chargers’ other air weapons.”

“McConkey’s ability to win off the line will be a boon to the quick passing attack, and his knack for gobbling up YAC should lead to explosive plays. This is the ideal combo of talent and scheme for McConkey to reach a new ceiling in 2026.”

Jim Harbaugh revealed the new OC expects the wide receiver to set a new precedent in 2026, with the HC agreeing with McDaniel.

“Jim Harbaugh on Ladd McConkey: ‘I think Mike [McDaniel] said it, he said it to them, potential for the best year he’s ever had in pro football. I see it the same way.'”

With Week 1 approaching, the Chargers offense will get its true first look at the Mike McDaniel era in Los Angeles. If everything goes right, then Ladd McConkey could easily earn his first Pro Bowl nod.

Ladd McConkey Shares His Thoughts on McDaniel’s Offense

Getting acclimated to the new offensive system by Mike McDaniel, Ladd McConkey is a big fan of what he has seen from the playbook so far.

“I think it’s just keeping the defense on their toes. Let’s get up to the line, play urgent and make them overreact or underreact, they’re waiting on something,” McConkey said, via the Chargers. “Let’s just hit it fast.”

“I heard Justin [Herbert] and other people talk about the timing, it’s a little different aspect for us than what we’re used to but I think it’s great… It just gets the ball in the playmakers hands and go to work.”