Chargers’ Ladd McConkey Reveals Crucial Injury Update Ahead of Training Camp

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey suffered a strained hamstring during the offseason training program that forced him to miss some practices over the summer.

With the Bolts set to begin training camp for the 2026 season on July 29th, players are reporting to the team facility for physical exams and meetings before putting pads on.

When he arrived at the facility, McConkey spoke to the media and gave an update on his health before the official start of camp.

Ladd McConkey Gives Injury Update

Ladd McConkey originally promised he would be ready to go for training camp during offseason training. Now, with camp around the corner, he affirms that he will be on the practice field.

When speaking to reporters outside the training facility, McConkey revealed that he is a “full go” for camp and that he feels really good.

This is a good sign for the whole offense, as it gets the ball rolling and doesn’t hinder McConkey from getting into the groove of things later in camp.

While the wide receiver would like to participate in every single drill during practice, the medical team will probably limit how much McConkey is on the field for a week or so. But if he shows no signs of hindrance from his injury, he will be a complete participant in camp.

This also benefits Justin Herbert, as McConkey will be the WR1 for the Chargers in the 2026 season, with Keenan Allen still a free agent.

For Mike McDaniel, it gives him another weapon to scheme his offense around, or at least implement McConkey’s playstyle into his scheme in a minor but beneficial way ahead of Week 1 of the next season.

With camp set to begin, Chargers fans will get their first glimpse at Ladd McConkey in McDaniel’s offense.

New Chargers Offensive Coordinator Praises McConkey

While most eyes are on the new duo between offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and quarterback Justin Herbert, the person who could benefit the most is Ladd McConkey.

McDaniel and Herbert’s chemistry can help set up the wide receiver for a big season in 2026, while helping push the Chargers in a potential playoff run.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh noted that the new OC mentioned that McConkey could be set up for his best season in the league. The wide receiver also praised McDaniel, saying that he can’t wait to get on the field.

“Just watching practice, watching the scheme, I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to get out there.’ Hit some of those motions and some of those shifts,'” McConkey said, via the Chargers. “I think it’s just keeping the defense on their toes. Let’s get up to the line, play urgent and make them overreact or underreact, they’re waiting on something.”