Chargers Receive Concerning News on Ladd McConkey

The Los Angeles Chargers are beginning their first day of mandatory minicamp, the final steps before the month-long break before the start of training camp.

The Bolts will get their first glimpse of the offense under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel during the three-day practice stretch.

While all eyes are on Justin Herbert under the tutelage of McDaniel, one of the quarterback’s best weapons in recent years will not be at minicamp.

Chargers Weapon Suffers Leg Injury

Los Angeles Chargers head coach John Harbaugh took the podium before the start of the first day of minicamp and revealed wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been “working through something,” labeling it as something that isn’t a big concern and will be participating in individual drills.

ESPN Chargers reporter Kris Rhim noted that the wide receiver has not been spotted during practice open to the media.

Shortly after Harbaugh spoke to the media, McConkey also took the podium and revealed he suffered a left hamstring strain during phase 2 of the organized team activities (OTAs).

Like Harbaugh, McConkey called it something that wasn’t of significant concern and expects to be ready for training camp.

Since being drafted by the Bolts in the second round of the 2024 draft, McConkey has been one of Justin Herbert’s main targets.

The wide receiver led the Chargers in receiving yards his rookie season (1,149) and had the second-most receiving touchdowns (7) that year for LA.

For the 2025 season, McConkey was again Herbert’s best-performing wide receiver, hauling in 789 receiving yards (the most on the team) and 6 touchdowns (second-most on the team) on 66 receptions.

Now in minicamp, the player will have to step off to the side while he recovers from his strain. The wide receiver will lose valuable time getting used to Mike McDaniel’s offense on the practice field.

But the wide receiver received praise from his head coach and new offensive coordinator.

Coaching Staff on Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey will have a new offensive coordinator for the first time in his career after Greg Roman called the plays on offense the last two seasons.

Mike McDaniel, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, was a hot name in the recent coaching cycle, receiving both head coach and offensive coordinator interviews.

Now in the City of Angels, the new OC praised McConkey. According to Jim Harbaugh, McDaniel said that the wide receiver could have his best year in professional football, with the head coach agreeing.

The wide receiver had already produced better numbers in his rookie season compared to all other seasons, collegiate and pro.

If McConkey were to have his best season, he would have to surpass his 1,149 receiving-yard season and his 7-touchdown season.

McDaniel is seen as one of the best offensive minds in the league, resulting in head coaching job offers after his dismissal from Miami, and could pair well with Justin Herbert, leading Ladd McConkey to possibly have his best career season.