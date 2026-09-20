Chargers Get Encouraging Ladd McConkey Update Before Raiders Game

The Los Angeles Chargers enter Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders seeking a cleaner offensive performance after a 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Justin Herbert and the Chargers moved the ball effectively at times in the opener but struggled to sustain that production after the first drive.

Ladd McConkey remained one of Herbert’s most important weapons in Week 1. The third-year receiver caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game, while the rest of the Chargers’ receiving group combined for only 37 yards.

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said the opener immediately reminded everyone that expectations do not guarantee results. Los Angeles now turns to an AFC West matchup against a Raiders team that opened the season with a 27-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Ladd McConkey Makes Rapid Progress Before Raiders Game

McConkey’s availability became one of the Chargers’ biggest questions during the week, but NFL insider Tom Pelissero provided an encouraging update ahead of Sunday’s game.

“Chargers WR Ladd McConkey, who is questionable with a rib injury, has made rapid progress this week and has every intention of playing against the Raiders, per source,” Pelissero reported.

“Final decision later today. But it looks encouraging for McConkey to give it a go.”

McConkey remains officially questionable, so his participation has not been confirmed. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday before returning as a limited participant on Friday.

His availability would be significant for the Chargers’ passing game as it tries to rebound.

McConkey led Los Angeles in receiving against Arizona and accounted for a large portion of Herbert’s production before exiting.

The Chargers also became less efficient through the air after McConkey left.

Herbert averaged 8.9 yards per pass attempt before the receiver’s departure and 3.9 afterward.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh had described McConkey as “day to day” earlier in the week.

“He’s working diligently at his rehab,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “We’ll see how the week unfolds.”

If McConkey cannot play or is limited, Quentin Johnston and Tre’ Harris would be among the receivers positioned for additional responsibility.

McConkey’s rapid progress has improved the outlook, but the Chargers still have a final decision to make before kickoff.

Whether McConkey is available or not, Los Angeles already knows another receiver will need to be ready for a larger role against Las Vegas.

Quentin Johnston Could Take on Larger Chargers Role

Quentin Johnston enters Week 2 with an opportunity to become more involved in the Chargers’ passing attack.

Johnston caught two passes for 17 yards against Arizona after producing the best season of his career in 2025.

He finished that year with 51 receptions for 735 yards and eight touchdowns.

His size and ability to attack downfield give Herbert another option against the Raiders, particularly if McConkey is limited.

Johnston has also scored 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons, showing his value around the end zone and on deeper routes.

Harris could also receive additional work after catching three passes for 20 yards in Week 1. He said the receiving group has prepared for different possibilities surrounding McConkey.

“Me personally, it’s approaching it like a bigger role no matter what the result is,” Harris said.

The Chargers will also be without KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in the opener.

That leaves Johnston with a clear chance to expand his involvement as Los Angeles tries to avoid another uneven offensive performance. McConkey’s progress provides encouragement, but the Chargers’ receiving depth will still be important against Las Vegas.