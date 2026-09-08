Chargers Make Clear Stance on $24.3 Million Signing

With the 2026 NFL season right around the corner, the Los Angeles Chargers are polishing up before the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mike McDaniel is now the offensive coordinator and will have a big impact on Justin Herbert and his weapons.

The Bolts recently revealed the depth chart ahead of Week 1 and revealed that a $24.3 million free-agent signing is at the top of his new position, which could is a surprise for the team.

Chargers Make Decision on New Tight End

Tight ends accounted for 881 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns for Justin Herbert last season.

Oronde Gadsden led the TEs in receiving yards with 664 and touchdowns with three. After his strong rookie season, it’s reasonable to assume he’ll be the number one tight end in 2026. David Njoku, who signed a one-year deal, was a Pro Bowler in 2023 and could also be the first option.

But the Chargers chose Charlie Kolar, who signed a three-year, $24.3 million contract to be the team’s first option at tight end, according to the Chargers website.

Kolar, who last played for the Baltimore Ravens, is known for his blocking ability instead of being a receiving threat. The new Bolts tight end has logged 409 receiving yards and four touchdowns through his four-year career so far.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh hinted that Kolar (and Njoku) have a better overall package at the tight end spot compared to Gadsden, despite his standout rookie season.

“Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh says Charlie Kolar and David Njoku serve as ‘one man can do it, any man can do it’ examples for Oronde Gadsden II as he strives to improve his blocking.”

Paired with Mike McDaniel, Kolar could improve his catching ability (or be used more in the pass game) and be a well-rounded option for Justin Herbert in 2026.

Now having some knowledge of McDaniel’s system, the tight end shares his thoughts on the offense.

Charlie Kolar Praises Mike McDaniel