Chargers Make Clear Stance on $24.3 Million Signing

With the 2026 NFL season right around the corner, the Los Angeles Chargers are polishing up before the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
Mike McDaniel is now the offensive coordinator and will have a big impact on Justin Herbert and his weapons.
The Bolts recently revealed the depth chart ahead of Week 1 and revealed that a $24.3 million free-agent signing is at the top of his new position, which could is a surprise for the team.
Chargers Make Decision on New Tight End
Tight ends accounted for 881 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns for Justin Herbert last season.
Oronde Gadsden led the TEs in receiving yards with 664 and touchdowns with three. After his strong rookie season, it’s reasonable to assume he’ll be the number one tight end in 2026. David Njoku, who signed a one-year deal, was a Pro Bowler in 2023 and could also be the first option.
But the Chargers chose Charlie Kolar, who signed a three-year, $24.3 million contract to be the team’s first option at tight end, according to the Chargers website.
Kolar, who last played for the Baltimore Ravens, is known for his blocking ability instead of being a receiving threat. The new Bolts tight end has logged 409 receiving yards and four touchdowns through his four-year career so far.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh hinted that Kolar (and Njoku) have a better overall package at the tight end spot compared to Gadsden, despite his standout rookie season.
Charlie Kolar Praises Mike McDaniel
Going from working with John Harbaugh to Jim Harbaugh, Charlie Kolar will remain in the circle of the brothers entering the 2026 season.
The major difference is working with the new coaching staff in Los Angeles. Now paired with one of the best offensive minds in the league, the tight end described what it was like working with Mike McDaniel despite being “clueless” at times.
“Chargers TE Charlie Kolar on working with OC Mike McDaniel: ‘It’s awesome. I don’t know what he’s going to say most of the time.’ ‘The guy is a wizard.’ Kolar says McDaniel has emphasized how much the team will run off the ball to set up the play action pass.”
The 2026 season will be big for the Chargers offense. The team is expected to have one of the best offenses in the league under McDaniel.
If the offensive line doesn’t get plagued by injuries and Justin Hernert develops properly under McDaniel, the team could make a third consecutive trip to the playoffs. With Charlie Kolar being an all-around weapon for the Bolts.
Chargers Make Clear Stance on $24.3 Million Signing