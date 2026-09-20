Chargers Make Ladd McConkey Decision Before Matchup vs. Raiders

Ladd McConkey suffered a rib injury in the season opener loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The wide receiver was originally listed as day-to-day and was expected to make a game-time decision before the Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

With hours before kickoff, the Los Angeles Chargers have decided whether the former 34th overall selection of the 2024 NFL Draft will play.

Ladd McConkey is Active Against Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers fans will have a smile ahead of the divisional showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, as the offense will get a huge help.

According to Tom Pelissero, Ladd McConkey is active for the Week 2 matchup.

Ladd McConkey is officially active. https://t.co/UTD8GuxJwA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2026

“Ladd McConkey is officially active.”

The wide receiver being on the field is a major positive for the Chargers offense, which suffered two more injuries in the season opener: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (who was placed on injured reserve) and Derius Davis.

McConkey has been one of Justin Herbert‘s go-to guys since being drafted by the team in the 2024 draft and, through one game so far, has been the QB’s main target in the 2026 season.

The wide receiver had the most targets and receiving yards in the opening loss. If the Bolts were to be without McConkey, it would have been a huge blow to offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

But now with the green light, Los Angeles will have one of their better offensive weapons on the field.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, McConkey will be playing with a flak jacket to protect his torso due to his rib injury.

While the Chargers get Ladd McConkey back, it has yet to be seen how much the wide receiver will be on the field because of his injury and the Bolts coaching staff wanting to protect him from further damage.

Chargers Add Wide Receiver Help

After the three injuries to the wide receiver group against the Arizona Cardinals, the LA Chargers were quick to add more to the roster.

While the Bolts were determining if Ladd McConkey would be good to go for Week 2, the team signed two-time Super Bowl winner Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad.

Through eight seasons, the new Chargers wide receiver has logged 219 receptions for 3,686 yards and 21 touchdowns. With the receiver likely set to play in Week 2, he will be among the top options for Justin Herbert.

Valdes-Scantling will be his ninth team since entering the league back in 2018.

The wide receiver is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LVII and LVIII.

In a squad lacking playoff experience, let alone Super Bowl experience, Marquez Valdes-Scantling brings the leadership the team needs in hopes of passing the AFC wildcard round under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Paired up with Ladd McConkey on the Chargers offense and Justin Herbert targeting either option, the Bolts offense seems to be heading in the right direction after multiple blows to the core.