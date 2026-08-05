Chargers Get Bad News on Rashawn Slater as Steelers Trade Opportunity Emerges

The Los Angeles Chargers entered training camp hoping to avoid the offensive line injuries that derailed much of their 2025 season. With left tackle Rashawn Slater returning after missing all of last year and Joe Alt also back from injury, protecting quarterback Justin Herbert remains one of the organization’s biggest priorities.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue evaluating one of the deepest offensive tackle groups in the NFL. With several young linemen competing for roles, Pittsburgh has multiple options as training camp unfolds, creating questions about how the team will manage its depth before the regular season.

As both teams progress through camp, developments at offensive tackle have drawn increased attention. One injury scare in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh’s crowded tackle room have added another layer to the conversation heading toward preseason action.

Rashawn Slater Injury Scare Could Increase Interest in Pittsburgh Steelers Tackle Broderick Jones

The Chargers may have avoided a major injury to Rashawn Slater, but Tuesday’s scare has highlighted the importance of offensive tackle depth and could create trade opportunities for teams with surplus talent, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Slater left Tuesday’s practice after the first 11-on-11 period and spent time in the medical tent before watching the remainder of practice from the sideline.

Although the injury did not appear to be serious, it served as another reminder of how quickly injuries can reshape an offensive line.

The Steelers are one team that could benefit if another club seeks tackle help.

Pittsburgh currently has several options at offensive tackle, including projected starter Troy Fautanu, first-round rookie Max Iheanachor, Dylan Cook and former first-round pick Broderick Jones.

Jones, selected 14th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, has started 38 games in 45 career appearances while playing both left and right tackle during his first three NFL seasons.

After suffering a neck injury in November 2025 that ultimately required spinal fusion surgery, Jones has returned to practice after receiving full medical clearance.

His combination of starting experience, age and former first-round pedigree could make him an attractive option for teams seeking additional tackle depth if Pittsburgh decides to explore trade possibilities.

The Chargers’ current backup behind Slater is Trey Pipkins III, while rookie fourth-round pick Travis Burke remains an inexperienced developmental option.

Justin Herbert Provides Positive Rashawn Slater Update

Despite concerns following Tuesday’s practice, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert offered an encouraging update regarding Slater’s condition.

According to Ricardo Sandoval of Chargers Wire, Herbert smiled when discussing his left tackle after practice.

“He said he wanted to be out there, so I think that’s okay,” Herbert said.

Slater left practice and spent time in the medical tent before remaining on the sideline for the rest of the session.

The two-time Pro Bowler is attempting to return after missing the entire 2025 season because of a torn patellar tendon suffered during training camp. Before that injury, Slater had signed a four-year contract extension with Los Angeles.

His absence last season proved costly. Herbert absorbed a career-high 54 sacks as both Slater and Joe Alt combined to appear in only six games.

While the Chargers hope Slater’s latest issue is minor, Pittsburgh continues sorting through its own tackle situation.

According to Troy Montgomery of Steelers Depot, former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch believes Jones has extra motivation after opening camp behind other tackles.

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“If I’m Broderick Jones, I’m ticked off,” Batch said on the Snap Count podcast. “Because you’re trying to replace me. If you look back, ego aside, ‘I was the starter last year. Now, I’m running with the 3s. That’s a problem.’ You know there’s more motivation for Broderick to get out there and want to be part of that rotation.”

Batch also acknowledged that a trade remains possible depending on how Pittsburgh’s tackle competition develops.

“It’s possible,” Batch said. “I think all scenarios are on the board.”

Jones has acknowledged losing weight and strength following his neck injury and is working toward regaining playing condition during training camp.

For now, the Chargers appear optimistic that Slater avoided a significant setback, while the Steelers continue evaluating one of the league’s deepest tackle groups. Those parallel situations could become increasingly relevant if offensive line injuries create additional demand around the NFL before the regular season begins.