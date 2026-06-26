Chargers 5-TD Weapon Expected to “Benefit” from Coaching Staff Change

In the two playoff losses with Greg Roman as offensive coordinator, the Los Angeles Chargers put up 15 points (compared to opponents’ 48).

Following the poor offensive performances, the Bolts parted ways with Roman and brought in former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to replace him.

Adding the former HC to the Los Angeles team sets the Chargers up for a strong 2026 season with McDaniel and Justin Herbert paired together, who will immediately become one of the best OC-QB duos in the league.

According to an NFL fantasy analyst, another player is expected to benefit from the addition of Mike McDaniel to the staff.

Chargers Weapon Expected to Benefit from Coaching Changes

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Omarion Hampton with the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to help lead the running back group. The former North Carolina Tar Heel played in 9 games his rookie season, starting 6, rushing for more than 70 yards in 3 games.

ESPN NFL fantasy analyst Matt Bowen predicts Hampton will have a breakout season with Mike McDaniel as his offensive coordinator.

“An ankle injury limited Hampton to nine games as a rookie in 2025, and that Chargers offensive line was beat up all season long,” Bowen wrote. “[Entering the 2026 season] with a healthy and upgraded front — especially on the interior — and a new system under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, there should be real optimism for Hampton in his second pro season.”

“McDaniel is one of the best playcallers in the league, and the Chargers want to use the run game as a foundational approach to this offense. Don’t be surprised if Hampton has a breakout season in Year 2.”

De’Von Achane led the Dolphins’ running back room last season, rushing for 1,350 yards and 8 touchdowns, with the team logging over 2,000 rushing yards.

Now paired with the Hampton, who had two 1,500 rushing yard seasons in college, McDaniel could work magic and help the former first-rounder.

The new OC noted his history leading the run game in his career during his introductory press conference with the team.

“I think some of my run game prowess in the past has been different solutions for light boxes when you’re adept to pass, to run the ball,” the OC said, via the Chargers.

Hampton On His New Offensive Playcaller

With the offseason program complete, the Los Angeles Chargers got their first look at Omarion Hampton under Mike McDaniel.

The running back spoke to the media during the team’s mandatory minicamp and was asked about his thoughts on McDaniel’s offensive scheme.

“I like it a lot,” Hampton said, via the NFL. “Really all the running backs like it a lot. Getting in the groove of it, just figuring it out, figuring out the details of it. I feel like it’s gonna be super good for us.”

If Omarion Hampton has a strong training camp under Mike McDaniel, he could achieve his first 1,000 rushing yard season.