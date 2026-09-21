Chargers Dealt Brutal Injury News Days Before Buffalo Trip

The Los Angeles Chargers enter Week 3 seeking answers after two consecutive 26-14 losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. At 0-2, the Chargers now face a difficult road matchup against the 2-0 Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Several key players could shape how Los Angeles approaches the trip. David Njoku and Charlie Kolar have been important additions to the tight end group, while Kayode Awosika has earned the starting left guard job. Derwin James remains central to the defense, and Trey Pipkins III has also been dealing with a knee injury.

The Chargers now have to manage those personnel concerns while trying to correct the problems that contributed to their slow start. The latest developments have left Jim Harbaugh with several decisions to make before Los Angeles travels to Buffalo.

Chargers Hit With Multiple Injuries Before Buffalo Bills Game

ESPN reporter Kris Rhim outlined several injury concerns for the Chargers following Sunday’s loss to Las Vegas.

“After yesterday’s loss: Chargers have one healthy tight end on the active roster: Oronde Gadsden,” Rhim reported.

“David Njoku was carted off, and Charlie Kolar’s arm was in a sling postgame.”

Njoku suffered a knee injury and was carted off during the game.

He had five catches for 58 yards in the season opener against Arizona and caught one pass for nine yards against the Raiders before leaving.

Kolar also left Sunday’s game, leaving Gadsden as the only healthy tight end currently on the active roster.

The Chargers have Evan Svoboda and Patrick Herbert, Justin Herbert’s brother, on the practice squad.

The offensive line also has concerns. Rhim reported that the Chargers’ top two options at left guard, Awosika and Pipkins, are dealing with injuries.

Awosika had been named the team’s starting left guard before the season. He played well in the opener but left Sunday’s loss with a leg injury.

Pipkins did not play against Las Vegas because of his knee injury.

The Chargers also received an update on James. The safety fractured his left pinky but returned to Sunday’s game and plans to continue playing with a cast on his left hand.

James finished with seven tackles against the Raiders and leads Los Angeles with 17 tackles through two games.

Los Angeles now has to determine how to handle its tight end and offensive line situations while keeping James available for the Buffalo matchup.

The injury concerns arrive alongside a larger issue for the Chargers, who have struggled to establish consistency on offense through two games.

Mike McDaniel’s Chargers Offense Faces Pressure After 0-2 Start

Los Angeles has scored only 28 points across its first two games. The Chargers have also struggled with turnovers, penalties, and execution under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Against the Raiders, Los Angeles fumbled six times, although only one was lost. A miscommunication on a snap also contributed to the offensive problems.

Justin Herbert completed 15 of 27 passes for 192 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions against Las Vegas.

Through two games, he has thrown for 401 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Herbert acknowledged the urgency after Sunday’s loss.

“There’s no time for us to be patient with how we’re playing,” Herbert said.

“It’s not good enough, so we have to be better.”

Harbaugh, meanwhile, said the 0-2 start has not changed his outlook.

“I’m not deterred,” Harbaugh said. “No one in that locker room is deterred.”

The Chargers now face Buffalo, which is 2-0 after wins over Houston and Detroit. Los Angeles must manage its growing injury list while also trying to find consistency on offense against the Bills.

The Buffalo matchup will provide an immediate test for a Chargers team dealing with both personnel uncertainty and a 0-2 start.