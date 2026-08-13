Chargers Preseason Opener: Opponent, Time & TV for Tonight’s Game

The Los Angeles Chargers head to Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas, to open their 3-game preseason schedule tonight against the Houston Texans.

Here’s how to watch the Chargers tonight as they build momentum ahead of their Sunday, September 13, 2026, regular-season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Entering Year 2 under Jim Harbaugh, tonight marks the Chargers’ first official game with their newly restructured roster.

Who: Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

What: Preseason Game 1

Where: Reliant Stadium (Houston, Texas)

When: Thursday, August 13, 8 p.m. EST

TV: ABC 13 (Houston) | CBS LA (Los Angeles)

Streaming: NFL+ | Fubo | ESPN+ Unlimited

Odds: Texans -1.5, Over/under 37.5

Things to Watch Out for in the Chargers

The Chargers finished with a 16–3 Wild Card loss to New England, ending their season on a decent 11-6 record and the 2nd in AFC West for Jim Harbaugh’s first season.

It was the culture that Harbaugh built in the single season that stands out, though. The physical defense was impressive right off the bat with 20.0 PPG allowed and 9th in the NFL, but the wheels came off the offense late in the season, as they wrapped up with just 21.6 PPG, 20th in the NFL.

Harbaugh clearly couldn’t afford another season like that. Out went Greg Roman, and the offensive-scheming duties were passed on to their new offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel. The Chargers head coach didn’t stop there, as he also appointed Chris O’Leary in charge of the defense following Jesse Minter’s departure.

The Chargers kept their core intact this offseason, making Mike McDaniel’s play-calling debut the real main event tonight in Houston. It’s not just because McDaniel is new; it is because of the crucial change he made with Justin Herbert.

Under Roman, Herbert felt restricted in a traditional stance. This offseason, McDaniel changed it to a shotgun stance, so Herbert’s left foot starts forward. It was the primary offseason storyline for the Bolts this offseason.

Instead of asking Herbert to hold the ball and make superhero throws downfield, McDaniel’s scheme emphasizes quick releases, pre-snap motion, and Yards After Catch (YAC). Since it’s a fundamental change, how well Herbert executes it, or doesn’t, will set the pace for the rest of the preseason games.

“I just can’t wait to watch them compete,” coach Jim Harbaugh said Tuesday before practice, per The Athletic. “It’s that feeling in a game that is exciting for everybody in the entire organization.”

Things to Watch Out for In the Texans

The Texans, who also finished second in their conference with a 12-5 record, don’t have as many changes compared to the Chargers. DeMeco Ryans enters Year 4.

Both OC Nick Caley and DC Matt Burke were retained to preserve scheme continuity for C.J. Stroud and the defense. The only changes were a few positional coaches.

Ryuan’s defense is their star tonight. Since they return most of its core players, how they stop McDaniels’ aggressive offense. Besides that, who starts on offense remains a question heading into the game.

Will they hold out some of their expected starters to keep them fresh for closer to the season? How will rookies like Keylan Rutledge and Febechi Nwaiwu perform? All remain crucial questions for tonight.