Chargers Pro Bowler Makes Debut on NFL Top 100 Players List

The Los Angeles Chargers should have several guys on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2026 list.

Despite being ravaged by injuries, the Chargers found a way to post an 11-6 record in 2025 and secure a wildcard playoff spot. Unfortunately, they went one-and-done in the postseason for the second consecutive year. The next step is to make a championship run in 2026.

Los Angeles Chargers OLB Tuli Tuipulotu Makes Debut on NFL Top 100 Players List

In his third professional season, Tuipulotu put it all together. That earned him the No. 86 spot on the top 100, via NFL.com:

“Incremental improvements through his first three years led to a certified breakout for Tuipulotu last season. The 23-year-old officially emerged from the shadow of his pass-rushing mentor Khalil Mack and lapped the rest of L.A’s edge defenders, as well, leading the team in sacks for a second straight campaign to make his first Pro Bowl. His 13 sacks doubled his career total, and his pressure percentage jumped from 10.4 across 2023-24 to 15.6. Now, the question is whether he has yet another leap in store for 2026. Tuipolotu logged 60 pressures last season, accounting for 22.8% of the Chargers’ total pressures.”

On top of his impressive sack total and pressure rate, Tuipulotu recorded 49 total tackles, three passes defensed, and two forced fumbles in 2025. In addition to that, he had three multi-sack games, including a whopping four during a Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.

Tuipulotu is also a force against the run, recording 17 run stops in 2025 per Pro Football Focus. That was tied for the eighth-most among all edge rushers in the league. Tuipulotu is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and will be in line for a huge payday if he can maintain last season’s level of play.

Tuli Tuipulotu, Teair Tart Leading the Way for Chargers’ Defense

Helping clear the way for Tuipulotu is Tart, who received a three-year, $30 million contract extension with $20 million guaranteed from the Chargers back in February. Tuipulotu and Tart will be crucial to the success of Los Angeles’ defense in 2026, and be cornerstone pieces of the unit for years to come.

While speaking to the media back in April, Tart didn’t mince his words while talking about how motivated the team is after back-to-back early exits from the playoffs.

“I think we’re [expletive] starving,” Tart stated.

He was also asked if his mindset is different after signing his contract extension.

“No, it actually builds on it,” Tart said. “Same me. I always got something to prove. I know I play with a chip on my shoulder, always got something to prove, always want to find ways to get better each and every season. I got a new contract, but it don’t change the goals, it don’t change the ambition I got for myself and this team.”

In 2025 Tart started all 17 games, posting 32 total tackles, four passes defensed, and two quarterback pressures. If he and Tuipulotu can keep their momentum rolling into 2026, along with a healthy Khalil Mack, the Chargers’ front seven should once again be among the best in the league.