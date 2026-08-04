Chargers Pro Bowler Receive Injury Scare During Training Camp

Justin Herbert was sacked 54 times in the 2025 season, the third most in the league.

Part of this was due to the Los Angeles Chargers losing both starting Pro Bowl tackles to season-ending injuries.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon during last year’s training camp, while Joe Alt required surgery on an ankle injury he suffered during the 2025 season.

With the offseason to heal, both tackles will be immediately placed back into the first two to help reduce the number of sacks Herbert had.

But with training camp continuing, one of the tackles suffered an injury, which could signal a bad start to the season.

Bolts Pro Bowler Suffers Injury

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, left tackle Rashawn Slater went into the medical tent during 11-on-11 drills.

New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel praised Slater (and Joe Alt) during offseason training, calling them a “unicorn” at left tackle.

“When you don’t have them, it takes a complete schematic commitment to overcome it, whether that’s having one of your five eligibles either be in full-time or help that position, so my NFL experience does not undervalue tackle at all,” the OC said, via the Chargers.

“To see those two guys, exuberant, because what you see is two guys that are going out in May and attacking footwork on air, on blocking pads, like they were undrafted rookies… When your best players are the examples and tone sets for work ethic, you’re cooking with gas.”

ESPN’s Kris Rhim said that Trey Pipkins and Branson Taylor rotated at left tackle while the $114 million offensive lineman was out with the medical team.

The Bolts do not have a clear backup for Slater, as Joe Alt played at the left tackle spot to replace Slater last season.

With time still to go before the start of the 2026 season, the Chargers could make a move for another left tackle. But, according to the team’s signal-caller, Bolts fans won’t have to worry long about Rashawn Slater.

Justin Herbert on Rashawn Slater Injury

While not much has been said from the Los Angeles Chargers organization itself, Justin Herbert took the time to clear the air.

The quarterback spoke to the media after practice and revealed that Rashawn Slater wanted to return to the practice field (but wasn’t allowed due to team precautions). Herbert also mentioned that the left tackle will get back there as quickly as he can. He also called it the “unfortunate part of the NFL.”

As noted above, Slater is returning from a torn patellar tendon in last year’s training camp. If the tackle reaggravated the same injury, it could unfortunately become an issue for the remainder of his career.

But with Herbert’s response to Slater wanting to return to practice and the left tackle appearing in a good mood, the Chargers should not have much to worry about before the 2026 season.

Justin Herbert mentioned that he wasn’t talking for Rashawn Slater