Chargers Two-Time Pro Bowler Labeled X-Factor Entering First Season Under McDaniel

Justin Herbert was sacked 54 times in the 2025 season, the third-most in the NFL. In the AFC wildcard game against the New England Patriots, the quarterback was taken to the ground 6 times, tied for the second-most in the postseason despite playing just one game.

Some offseason changes to the coaching staff will have the Los Angeles Chargers playing differently in 2026, with the addition of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator and Butch Barry as the new offensive line coach.

While coaching changes will always play a factor into how a team performs, the Bolts will also receive some help from injured reserve in 2026.

One of those players is named an X-Factor by an NFL reporter ahead of the 2026 season.

Chargers O-Lineman Named X-Factor

One of the key reasons Justin Herbert was sacked so often last season, besides poor performances from the offensive front, was that he lost two of his better protectors to season-ending injuries.

One of those offensive linemen is left tackle Rashawn Slater, who suffered a torn patellar tendon during training camp, a few days after signing a four-year, $114 million extension for the team.

With an offseason to return to 100%, the tackle is ready to be back on the line and protect his quarterback. Fox Sports’ Ben Arthur names Slater the team’s X-Factor heading into the 2026 season and helps block the star quarterback.

“The Chargers are a much more dangerous team when quarterback Justin Herbert is protected and not forced to channel heroics,” Arthur wrote. “Slater, Herbert’s blindside protector, missed all of last season after tearing his patellar tendon during training camp. Without Slater, the Pro Bowl QB was sacked a career-high 54 times.”

Joe Alt is the other tackle featured in 6 games for Los Angeles, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery. Despite just playing in 6 games, Alt still earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

Now entering the first season with Mike McDaniel as offensive playcaller, it remains to be seen whether either can get back to their Pro Bowl level.

When healthy, Rashawn Slater plays 97% or more of the team’s offensive snaps. If the tackle can return to his old form, the Bolts offense could be set up for a strong 2026 season.

Coaching Staff on Getting Rashawn Slater Back

With the offseason program now over, it was revealed that Rashawn Slater was seen on the practice field.

According to head coach Jim Harbaugh, Slater is “ahead of schedule” with his injury rehab.

“Rashawn’s been in quite a bit. Some of the goals he set when he first got injured to where he wanted to be right now, he’s above those,” Harbaugh said about Slater earlier this offseason, via Bolts Beat. “And I saw him running running. Looking out the window, saw that. And that warmed my heart. That was good to see.”

Slater is returning from his second season-ending injury, after suffering a ruptured biceps tendon in the 2022 season after 2 games.

As noted above, when the tackle is healthy, he is among the better and more consistent players at his respective position. But two season-ending injuries in five seasons is something the Chargers have to take note of.