Chargers Add 21-Touchdown Super Bowl Champion Amid Recent Injuries After Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered two wide receiver injuries in the season opener loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Ladd McConkey is dealing with a rib injury and is day-to-day for the Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith suffered a hamstring injury in the second half of the Cardinals game and was placed on injured reserve (IR).

Needing wide receiver help, the Chargers signed a 21-touchdown weapon before Week 2.

Chargers Add Two-Time Super Bowl Winner

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Los Angeles Chargers have signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the roster.

Sources: The #Chargers are signing veteran WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling. A new speedy weapon for Justin Herbert and OC Mike McDaniel. https://t.co/ENdq0v2A5f pic.twitter.com/QrHwyWTFqr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 16, 2026

“Sources: The #Chargers are signing veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling. A new speedy weapon for Justin Herbert and OC Mike McDaniel.”

The Valdes-Scantling addition occurred after the Bolts held the wide receiver worked out for the team earlier in the day.

In his career, the wide receiver has recorded 219 catches for 3,686 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Now in the City of Angels, the Chargers offense gets much-needed help with the recent injuries to the core around Herbert.

In the season opener against the Cardinals, Herbert completed passes to three different wide receivers while throwing to four.

If Ladd McConkey were to be out in Week 2, the Bolts can use an experienced veteran in the game against the Raiders.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. The WR last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers in the 2025 season.

Chargers Add Another WR to Active Roster

When the Los Angeles Chargers placed KeAndre Lambert-Smith on IR, the Bolts added another member to the offense following the injuries to the wide receiver room.

The Bolts have promoted wide receiver Gary Jennings to the active roster from the P-squad.

Jennings has played in just one game in his career since being drafted back in 2019. The WR has also spent time in the United Football League before returning to the league on the practice squad with the Chargers.

In response to adding Jennings to the active roster, the Bolts added a defender to the practice squad.

LA has signed cornerback Isas Waxter to the roster to replace Jennings’ spot on the practice squad.

Waxter has spent the majority of his career on and off the Bolts’ practice squad and has yet to make his debut in the league.

With the recent moves, the Chargers are scrambling to make sure they have a strong wide receiver room against Las Vegas.