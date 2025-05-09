Chargers sign seven of their 2025 draft picks

T

he addition of the new rookies is almost officially official. On May 9, the Los Angeles Chargers announced that they had signed seven out their draft picks from this year’s class, making them an official part of the team. Signing their draft picks this early ensures that they can go into offseason workouts and training camp with minimal distractions.

The news of the rookie deals also comes on the same day that the team announced that they had signed 18 undrafted free agents, with the most notable UDFA signing arguably being quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, who spent last season at Florida State– where he was a major reason why the Seminoles finished with their worst record since 1974.

Which Rookies Signed?

While there are still a couple of players that need to sign, the Chargers managed to lock up most of their class, which will make things much easier later on. Among the rookies that signed were Jamaree Caldwell, Kyle Kennard, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Oronde Gadsden, Branson Taylor, RJ Mickens and Trikweze Bridges. So far, Caldwell is the highest draft pick to sign (No. 86 overall), leaving only first round pick Omarion Hampton and second round pick, Tre Harris, as the lone rookies without contracts.

The Caldwell signing is especially big because he strengthens a position group that saw a lot of success last season. Finishing the 2024 season with an 11-6 record, the Chargers’ defense was a major strong point as it allowed the fewest points in the league last season. But now, Caldwell joins the defensive line with the goal of making that unit even stronger at run stopping. Kennard, the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, adds another strong pass rusher to pair with Khalil Mack after releasing Joey Bosa.

Who are the Undrafted Free Agents?

Uiagalelei headlines the undrafted free agent group, but among other signings include TeRah Edwards, Josh Fuga, Luke Grimm, Kylan Guidry, Jaylen Jones, Nash Jones and Josh Kaltenberger, among others. In many cases, undrafted free agents do not make the team. But this group contains a lot of guys who can contribute in their own way, with Edwards and Fuga both providing offensive line depth and Jones being a possible candidate to take on a rotational role on the defensive line.

Among the other undrafted players that the Chargers are bringing in are former Syracuse stars, Marlowe Wax and Savion Washington, both guys who could end up flying under the radar. A member of Syracuse for five seasons, Wax finished his career with 338 total tackles, 44 tackles for loss, 21 sacks and two interceptions, with his best season coming in 2023 when he had 110 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. Washington, an offensive lineman, spent the first three seasons of his college career at Kent State before transferring to Colorado prior to 2023. He then finished his college career at Syracuse, where he started in all 13 games last season.