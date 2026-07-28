4 Chargers Signings That Could Quietly Transform Los Angeles This Season

These 4 Chargers Signings Could Quietly Be the Best Moves of the Offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers enter training camp with several new faces expected to play significant roles after an active offseason led by general manager Joe Hortiz. While much of the attention has centered on coordinator Mike McDaniel’s arrival and the team’s draft class, several under-the-radar additions could prove just as important when practices begin.

Training camp will provide the first extended opportunity to evaluate how those acquisitions fit into McDaniel’s offense and Chris O’Leary’s defense. Players such as Tyler Biadasz, Jake Slaughter, Genesis Smith and Keaton Mitchell all enter camp with different expectations, but each has a chance to reshape the Chargers’ identity before the regular season begins.

Tyler Biadasz, Jake Slaughter, Genesis Smith and Keaton Mitchell headline Chargers’ key offseason additions

Tyler Biadasz may have the clearest path to making an immediate impact.

The Chargers struggled at center throughout last season after Bradley Bozeman endured one of the league’s toughest campaigns. Bozeman later retired, creating an opening that Biadasz is expected to fill.

Biadasz finished 11th among qualifying centers by Pro Football Focus, a significant improvement over the Chargers’ previous production at the position.

After signing with Los Angeles, Biadasz explained why the opportunity appealed to him.

“It was a great opportunity,” Biadasz told Eric Smith of Chargers.com. “When I got to talk with the staff yesterday throughout the whole day and their philosophy and system, their belief and how to attack defenses, it really fit me in regards to my ability and my passion and energy and what they bring to the table.”

Jake Slaughter faces a different challenge.

The rookie was selected to replace departed guard Zion Johnson but played center throughout his college career. During offseason workouts, Kayode Awosika handled most first-team repetitions at left guard while Slaughter worked with the second unit and also took snaps at center.

Training camp will determine whether Slaughter can transition to guard quickly enough to claim the starting role.

Genesis Smith also enters camp in a competitive position battle.

The fourth-round safety is competing with RJ Mickens and veteran Tony Jefferson for playing time behind starters Derwin James and Elijah Molden.

According to Thomas Martinez of Chargers on SI, Smith has already impressed during offseason practices.

Martinez wrote, “Smith has impressed thus far with the Chargers during OTAs. He has displayed his centerfield range and ball-hawking instincts in competitive passing drills and plays.”

Martinez also noted that Smith’s tackling remains the primary area requiring improvement after college.

Keaton Mitchell rounds out the group.

After limited opportunities with the Baltimore Ravens, Mitchell joins a Chargers backfield expected to feature Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal. His speed and experience in outside-zone concepts make him a potential fit in McDaniel’s offensive system as Los Angeles works to establish its running back rotation.

Mike McDaniel’s new system creates opportunities across the Chargers roster

The arrival of Mike McDaniel brings one of the offseason’s biggest changes for Los Angeles.

His offenses have consistently emphasized an effective rushing attack, making the development of the offensive line and running backs central storylines throughout camp.

The Chargers hope Hampton, Vidal and Mitchell can provide a more balanced offense after quarterback Justin Herbert finished as the team’s third-leading rusher last season.

Competition extends beyond the backfield.

At wide receiver, Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris are expected to lead the position group, while Brenen Thompson, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Derius Davis compete for complementary roles.

The secondary also features important battles.

Tony Jefferson returns after recording 57 tackles, seven passes defended and four interceptions last season, while second-year safety RJ Mickens and rookie Genesis Smith continue competing for roster spots behind James and Molden.

Along the defensive front, Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and first-round pick Akheem Mesidor headline the edge-rushing rotation, with additional competition expected throughout camp.

For the Chargers, the focus extends beyond marquee names. Training camp will determine whether Biadasz, Slaughter, Smith and Mitchell can translate promising offseason additions into meaningful contributors. If those four players establish themselves early, Los Angeles’ offseason could be remembered as much for its depth moves as its headline acquisitions.