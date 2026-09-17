Chargers Tabbed Potential Suitor for $44 Million “Quality” Defender

The Los Angeles Chargers defense looked shaky in the first game under new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary.
The Bolts defense allowed around 400 total scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the season opener.
With plenty of time to strengthen the roster for the remainder of the 16 games, an NFL writer names the Chargers as a suitor for a $44 million defender.
Chargers Named Suitor for 18.5 Sack Defender
The Bolts’ defense had seven pressures and a single sack in the loss to the Cardinals, quite a low number for an impressive group.
Los Angeles’s only sack of the game came from linebackers Daiyan Henley and Troy Dye, who took down Jacoby Brissett together.
Needing some help on the defensive front, one NFL writer names the Chargers as a potential suitor for a “quality” defensive tackle.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report names LA as a potential suitor for Tennessee Titans D-lineman Solomon Thomas.
“Quality defensive linemen are usually in demand, as injuries at the position make role players like Solomon Thomas even more valuable,” Knox wrote. “The Tennessee Titans acquired Thomas in an offseason trade with the Dallas Cowboys.”
“Adding him made some sense, as it reunited Thomas with new Titans head coach Robert Saleh. However, Thomas will be a free agent in 2027. After getting blown out in Week 1, it’s hard to imagine Tennessee becoming playoff-relevant before then… Thomas probably isn’t a starter at this stage of his career, but the 30-year-old recorded 27 tackles and three tackles for loss in a rotational role with Dallas last season.”
Thomas did not record a tackle or sack in the Titans’ Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, playing around 30% of snaps (20 total).
The former third overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft has accrued 18.5 sacks and 239 total tackles across his 10-year career. Now, he could join a potential playoff team in Los Angeles.
In Knox’s trade proposal, the Chargers would need to give up a conditional seventh-round draft Pick in exchange for the defensive lineman.
Solomon Thomas has made around $44 million in his career.
Chargers Get Bad Offense Update
Wide receiver Ladd McConkey suffered a rib injury in the season opener and was forced out of the game for the rest of the second half.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh said the WR would be day-to-day, with a chance McConkey would miss the Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. But a recent update should put a frown on Los Angeles Chargers fans’ faces.
According to Kris Rhim of ESPN, Harbaugh said McConkey won’t practice Wednesday, which could be a bad sign for Sunday.
This could be a precaution, as the team hopes the wide receiver will practice later in the week and give him more time to heal.
Los Angeles’s receiving room is dealing with multiple injuries, with one on IR, and the Bolts were forced to sign a couple of WRs.
The window for Ladd McConkey playing in Week 2 is closing, but remains open.
Chargers Tabbed Potential Suitor for $44 Million “Quality” Defender