Chargers Tabbed Potential Suitor for $44 Million “Quality” Defender

The Los Angeles Chargers defense looked shaky in the first game under new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary.

The Bolts defense allowed around 400 total scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the season opener.

With plenty of time to strengthen the roster for the remainder of the 16 games, an NFL writer names the Chargers as a suitor for a $44 million defender.

Chargers Named Suitor for 18.5 Sack Defender

The Bolts’ defense had seven pressures and a single sack in the loss to the Cardinals, quite a low number for an impressive group.

Los Angeles’s only sack of the game came from linebackers Daiyan Henley and Troy Dye, who took down Jacoby Brissett together.

Needing some help on the defensive front, one NFL writer names the Chargers as a potential suitor for a “quality” defensive tackle.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report names LA as a potential suitor for Tennessee Titans D-lineman Solomon Thomas.