Chargers 1-Touchdown Weapon Gets “Sell” Label Ahead of Second Season

The Los Angeles Chargers look to get past the AFC wildcard round with head coach Jim Harbaugh at the helm.

To help do so, the Bolts brought in former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator to replace former OC Greg Roman. With offseason training going on, LA is getting its first look at the offense under the new coach.

While having one of the best, youngest offensive-minded head coaches is a good sign, some players may be elated to be under McDaniel’s scheme. But others may not be so fortunate.

An NFL writer believes a member of the Chargers wide receiver group could have his stock lowered in the 2026 season.

Tre Harris Gets Reality Check Ahead of Second Season

The Los Angeles Chargers offense will take a huge step in the 2026 season with Mike McDaniel, who was receiving head coach and offensive coordinator interviews before landing in LA.

McDaniel’s offensive scheme could push some players to the bench without playing time. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton slaps the “sell” label on Bolts second-year wide receiver Tre Harris ahead of the 2026 season due to the changes to the team.

“The Chargers have yet to re-sign Keenan Allen… If he doesn’t return, Harris could be a fixture in three-receiver sets along with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston,” Moton wrote. “However, Harris faces competition for targets from tight ends Oronde Gadsden and David Njoku. Also, new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel featured two running backs more so than three receivers in his formations with the Miami Dolphins last season.”

“While McDaniels’ creativity with tight ends and running backs could be an intriguing wrinkle for the Chargers offense, it could come at Harris’ expense… If McDaniel’s offense doesn’t frequently feature three wideouts, Harris will still be a low-rotational player at the position… Barring injuries within the Chargers’ pass-catching group, Harris probably isn’t going to see enough targets to make significant strides in his second year.”

Harris hauled in 324 receiving yards and a touchdown on 30 receptions his rookie season. While impressive for a rookie in a talented receiver room, his development could stall.

If the Bolts do decide to bring Allen back, who has more chemistry with the organization and the quarterback room, it could push Tre Harris down the depth chart.

Tre Harris at Offseason Training

OTAs are entering their second stage for the Los Angeles Chargers as the team prepares for minicamp and eventually training camp.

Tre Harris has been catching passes from starting quarterback Justin Herbert in the early stages of OTAs. While not a major note, catching passes from the starter instead of the other quarterbacks on the roster is a positive sign for Harris.

While it is good for Harris as of now, it could just be offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel letting Herbert get comfortable with all of his weapons on offense.

But if Tre Harris can use that opportunity to build up to get more chances in the future with the first team.