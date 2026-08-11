Chargers’ Tuli Tuipulotu Gives Clear Stance During Contract Negotiations

Tuli Tuipulotu recorded the most sacks for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 season, taking down opposing quarterbacks 13 times, the sixth-most in the league.

The EDGE rusher is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is available to sign an extension with the organization.

Leading the Bolts in sacks over the last two seasons, the defender is in line for a handsome contract but has yet to receive it. Spotrac currently projects the pass rusher to receive a four-year, $75 million deal, a notable increase from making $6.2 million in 2026.

Tuli originally sat out of team drills at the beginning of training camp but has returned to practice as preseason nears.

Speaking to the media at camp, the EDGE rusher made a clear statement about whether he will miss part of the 2026 season due to not reaching a new contract.

Tuli Tuipulotu Will Play in the 2026 Season

Taking the podium at training camp, Tuli Tuipulotu told reporters that he will indeed play in the 2026 season without a new deal.

“I’ll let my agents and the guys upstairs handle that. Let the business handle business,” the EDGE rusher said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “I’m a football player. That’s all I do. That’s all I know.”

The pass rusher noted that his limited participation during the beginning of training camp was him “just ramping it up.”

Los Angeles gets their EDGE rusher on gameday without a worry about needing to get a contract out before the start of Week 1.

Tuli has been getting better with every season under his wing. The pass rusher logged 4.5 sacks his rookie season, 8.5 his second and, as noted earlier, 13 sacks in his third season.

Now, with a larger role on the edge with the departure of Odafe Oweh, Tuli Tuipulotu is in line for another strong season.

In a rotation of Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack, Akheem Mesidor and Bud Dupree, the Bolts EDGE room is looking among the best in the league and could produce big numbers,

Chargers Coaching Staff on Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff appreciates Tuli Tuipulotu and understands that he is a key part of the defense.

“In about every area of his game. Ball moves, he moves,” Jim Harbaugh said about Tuipulotu, via the Chargers. “Being able to defeat a blocker, come to a point, strike a blow, control the block, shed, run to the ball. As relentless as any player I’ve been around.”

With Tuli now back at practice, new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary has mentioned how he liked how the defender has looked.

Still getting back into the gears of things, the defender could ruin his new contract if he were to get injured during practice, with Tuli saying it’s part of the game.

“Football is just a risky sport,” Tuipulotu said. “I just play. I’m not going to jinx myself, I ain’t get hurt yet. So I’ll just keep playing, do me.”