Chargers Dealt Major Blow as Tyler Biadasz Injury News Emerges

The Los Angeles Chargers have suffered another significant blow along the offensive line, with center Tyler Biadasz ruled out indefinitely after suffering damage to his ACL and additional knee injuries during Tuesday’s joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided the update.

Biadasz was injured during an 11-on-11 drill when 49ers defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez fell onto his left leg. The Chargers center was unable to put weight on the leg and was carted off the field. The team later announced that Biadasz underwent imaging and is gathering additional medical opinions.

The injury comes at an important time for Los Angeles. The Chargers signed Biadasz to a three-year, $30 million contract in March to strengthen an offensive line that endured major injuries last season while protecting quarterback Justin Herbert.

Tyler Biadasz Out Indefinitely With ACL Damage

Rapoport posted on X that Biadasz is “out indefinitely after suffering damage to his ACL and additional injuries to his knee.”

“Biadasz will meet with more doctors to try to get more clarity,” Rapoport added.

Schefter also reported that Biadasz suffered ACL damage along with additional injuries to his knee. The Chargers have not provided a timetable for his return.

The team announced that Biadasz underwent imaging and “is currently in the process of gathering additional opinions.”

Biadasz had been expected to be an important part of the Chargers’ revamped offensive line after signing his three-year contract this offseason. The 28-year-old began his career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 and earned his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2022.

He spent the previous two seasons with the Washington Commanders before joining Los Angeles.

His injury now creates uncertainty at the center position just before the Chargers continue their preseason schedule. Rookie Jake Slaughter replaced Biadasz during practice and could become an option if the veteran is forced to miss extended time.

Slaughter, a second-round pick out of Florida, had previously been competing for the starting left guard position. His move to center could alter the Chargers’ plans across the interior of the offensive line.

Chargers Face More Offensive Line Uncertainty

Biadasz’s injury is particularly significant because the Chargers have already experienced major problems along the offensive line.

Last August, left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon that forced him to miss the entire 2025 season. Joe Alt subsequently moved from right tackle to left tackle before suffering a season-ending ankle injury near the middle of the season.

The injuries contributed to a difficult year for Herbert. According to Next Gen Stats, the Chargers quarterback faced a 43.3% pressure rate last season, the highest among NFL passers. He also finished third in the league with 54 sacks taken.

Slater and Alt are back in the fold this season, although Slater is still working his way back after a knee flare-up. Biadasz was brought in to provide additional stability in the middle of the line.

His absence could therefore force the Chargers to make another adjustment before the regular season.

The team also dealt with other injury concerns during the joint practice. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston limped off after making a leaping catch, while outside linebacker Kyle Kennard also exited early after appearing to favor his leg.

The Chargers are scheduled to face the 49ers in Thursday night’s preseason game. With Biadasz now sidelined indefinitely, Los Angeles will have to evaluate its options at center while awaiting further medical clarity on its offseason addition.