Chargers’ $30 Million Signing Suffers Injury, Required Medical Cart

Justin Herbert was the third-most sacked quarterback in the 2025 season, being taken down 54 times. Needing some help on the offensive line, the Los Angeles Chargers prioritized the front five during the offseason.

Before the start of free agency, the Bolts signed former Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz to a three-year, $30 million deal to replace Bradley Bozeman, who retired after 2025 — and was graded the worst center in the league by Pro Football Focus.

Set to be the starting center for Los Angeles in the 2026 season, it was recently reported that the center suffered an apparent leg injury during joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

Tyler Biadasz Suffers Leg Injury

ESPN’s Kris Rhim posted on social media that Biadasz went down after a 49ers defender fell on his left knee, which required a medical cart to assist the center off the field.

“Medical cart is out for Chargers center Tyler Biadasz, who went down after 49ers defensive tackle Sebastian Valdes fell on his left knee during 11v11.”

Biadasz has a good track record of being healthy throughout his career, missing just 9 games across six seasons, with the offensive lineman missing four games in his rookie season. This could spell bad, as the Chargers spent the offseason looking for quality O-line to protect Justin Herbert.

Now, without more details to explain what injury Biadasz suffered specifically, the Bolts will have to go down the depth chart in case his injury is long-term.

LA drafted center Jake Slaughter in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft to back up the center position. Slaughter has seen snaps on the first team all across the line, bringing versatility to the offense. With Biadasz down for the foreseeable future, the rookie will have to set up in the veteran’s place.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has lauded Slaughter’s versatility, demeanor and physicality as something he likes about the player. With Tyler Biadasz done, the HC may need to rely on the rookie to start the season.

Chargers Suffer Two More Injuries

Tyler Biadasz isn’t the only Charger to get injured in the joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Rhim, EDGE rusher Kyle Kennard and wide receiver Quentin Johnston also suffered injuries and were taken out of practice.

“OLB Kyle Kennard just limped out of practice with a trainer.”

“Quentin Johnston just came up limping after an attempting to make a leaping catch on the sideline. Trainers working on with him now, appears to be a lower body injury.”

The Chargers have been dealing with a recent wave of injuries after initially starting offseason training relatively healthy.

Among the notable injured are tackle Rashawn Slater, first-round pick Ahkeem Mesidor and wide receiver Tre Harris.

With Week 1 slowly approaching, the Los Angeles Chargers could have a majority of their better players on the injured list, which could be a bad start for Jim Harbaugh’s third season with the team.