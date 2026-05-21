Chargers $30 Million Addition Tabbed as Best Offseason Move

Center Bradley Bozeman was the worst-graded player at his position in the 2025 season by Pro Football Focus. The offensive lineman received a 51.5 overall grade from the publication, ranking him dead last of 40 qualifying.

The Los Angeles Chargers‘ offensive line allowed 54 sacks in the 2025 season, the third-most in the league.

Needing obvious help with the offensive front, the Bolts wasted no time in bringing in a replacement for Bozeman, who retired this offseason.

LA added former Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz on a three-year, $30 million deal. One NFL writer calls his addition to the Chargers squad the team’s best move of the offseason.

New Chargers Center Praised as Best Offseason Move for LA

Adding Tyler Biadasz was one of the first external free agent moves the Los Angeles Chargers made in the 2026 offseason.

The center received a 70.7 overall grade from PFF, the 11th-highest at his position and had a 71.2 run block grade. ESPN senior NFL writer Bill Barnwell praised the Bolts for their signing of Biadasz, calling it the team’s best offseason move.

“When the Commanders surprisingly cut their veteran center in late February, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was wise to get involved,” Barnwell wrote. “McDaniel is in L.A. now as the offensive coordinator, and Biadasz’s athleticism will be key for the Chargers as they try to build a version of that run game in 2026.

“And as is always the case every offseason, the Chargers hope that the arrival of a new interior lineman — and a healthier season on the whole — will make life easier for Justin Herbert.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned that Tyler Biadasz is a really good football player who thinks like a coach.

Needing all the help on the O-line, signing an offensive lineman who can think like a coach could help the Chargers’ offense next season.

Chargers Guard Options

While Bill Barnwell has lauded the Los Angeles Chargers for signing Tyler Biadasz as their best move of the offseason, the senior NFL writer named the options at guard as the team’s worst decision.

“[The Chargers] made defensible decisions on the interior around Biadasz, but I’m not sure they’re as comfortable at guard as they might look on paper,” Barnwell wrote. “The organization unsurprisingly moved on from Mekhi Becton. It was a bit of a surprise to see them re-sign Trevor Penning… [offensive coordinator Mike] McDaniel also brought fellow former disappointing first-rounder Cole Strange from Miami…”

“[Chargers general manager Joe] Hortiz then took a big swing by using a second-round pick on Florida center Jake Slaughter, who probably will start his NFL career at guard given the presence of Biadasz.”

Harbaugh said at the 2026 NFL Annual Meeting that the expectation will be for Strange to start at right guard, leaving the left guard spot open for a training camp battle.

None of the new additions screams quality, but with some development under Harbaugh and McDaniel, Tyler Biadasz shouldn’t have to worry about his partners left and right.