Chargers $30 Million Signing Gets Real About Jim Harbaugh

Offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz was one of the Los Angeles Chargers‘ first free agent additions after the team’s offensive line performed as one of the worst in the league.

Biadasz will replace Bradley Bozeman, who retired and had the worst overall grade from Pro Football Focus (51.5) among centers in the 2025 season.

The O-lineman joins the Bolts after spending two seasons with the Washington Commanders. In his final season with the team, Biadasz recorded a 70.7 overall grade from PFF, with a 71.2 run-block grade.

Now under the guidance of head coach Jim Harbaugh, Tyler Biadasz appeared on a podcast and was asked to share his first thoughts on his new coach.

Tyler Biadasz on His New Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers have appeared in the playoffs twice with Jim Harbaugh as head coach. But the team has failed to pass the AFC wildcard round, with the offensive line playing a huge role in why.

In the team’s recent playoff game against the New England Patriots, Justin Herbert was sacked 6 times — more than any other playoff game in the quarterback’s career.

With Tyler Biadasz now handling the snapping role, the team can expect Herbert’s sack numbers to go down slightly under his new head coach.

The center appeared on the latest episode of “In Good Company with Mitch Morse,” with Morse asking him about his time under Harbaugh.

“His passion and his aura about football, I’ve never [anything] like that before. I really haven’t,” Biadasz said. “Just the excitement he brings every day.”

“When I first saw coach Harbaugh, I was like, ‘man, what a day this is.’ I was so pumped to meet him too, [because] we played against each other in college too — he was at Michigan, I was at Wisconsin… The genuine spirit he has for the game, like, he is pumped.”

Later in the podcast, Biadasz mentioned that he understands the winning feeling and would like to help the Bolts, saying, “How can I be of help?”

Tyler Biadasz is not the immediate answer to the Chargers’ offensive line woes, but notes that he is a piece of the puzzle for the team.

Biadasz on His New Offensive Coordinator

After parting ways with Greg Roman, the Los Angeles Chargers will have former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as the team’s next OC.

Like Harbaugh, Tyler Biadasz was asked about his thoughts on McDaniel, having high praise for the offensive coach.

“His confidence and conviction is off the charts,” the center said of McDaniel. “But what he brings with that, it’s not like a facade.”

“I remember the first offensive meeting… he put a tape together and talked us through each and everything; we (offensive linemen) walked out of that meeting excited. We were all excited.”

Things are heading in the right direction for the Chargers. With proper coaching under Harbaugh and McDaniel, Tyler Biadasz is expected to play an integral part of the offense.