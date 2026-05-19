Chargers Named “Underrated” Landing Spot for $143 Million Super Bowl Winner

The Los Angeles Chargers addressed the main priorities on the roster in the 2026 offseason.

The team bolstered the offensive line room after Justin Herbert was the third-most sacked player in the league in the 2025 season, and got youth on the defensive line, drafting Akheem Mesidor with the 22nd overall selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.

While the roster is already shaping up to be better than the previous season, the wide receiver room appears to be lackluster heading into the first season with Mike McDaniel as the offensive coordinator.

One NFL writer believes the Bolts could add a Super Bowl winner to the squad ahead of the 2026 season.

Chargers Named Landing Spot for Super Bowl Champion

As of now, the Los Angeles Chargers’ wide receiver room is headlined by Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. Both players have shown flashes in their careers, but neither are speedy wide receiver (with experience) to help Justin Herbert.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay calls the Chargers an “underrated” landing spot for free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

“The football world is fixated on a potential reunion with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but Tyreek Hill could have an even larger impact for another AFC West contender,” Kay wrote. “The Los Angeles Chargers, looking to get over the Super Bowl hump as they gear up for Year 3 of the Jim Harbaugh era, should be in the market for Cheetah’s services.”

“Signing with Los Angeles also means Hill would get an opportunity to reunite with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, the former Miami Dolphins head coach who clearly knows how to get the most from the dynamic playmaker…”

With McDaniel as his offensive playcaller, Hill hauled in 4,766 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns, earning two first-team All-Pro nods.

The wide receiver has posted cryptic messages showing that he is interested in reuniting with his former head coach.

Tyreek Hill is a free agent, with the Bolts currently having $45 million in cap space. More than enough to bring the receiver on a team-friendly deal.

Chargers’ GM Joe Hortiz On Possibly Adding Tyreek Hill

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz appeared on PFT Live during the 2026 Scouting Combine and was asked by host Mike Florio about the possibility of the team adding Tyreek Hill to the roster. Here’s what the GM had to say:

“Those are the things we’ll talk… I love our receiver room as is right now. I think we have a lot of really talented, young players that are really going to grow and flourish… But we’re never opposed to adding another one. So, we’ll continue to have discussions about that and see where it heads.”

There are still a few months before the start of the 2026 NFL season. If the coaching staff believes the wide receiver room still needs a bit of an uplift, Tyreek Hill could be the answer for the team.