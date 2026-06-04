Chargers Urged to Trade 3-Touchdown Weapon Ahead of Next Season

The Los Angeles Chargers offense will look different in the 2026 season with the addition of Mike McDaniel as the new offensive coordinator.

McDaniel has a lot of experience in the run game in some capacity, something he noted during his introductory press conference with the Bolts.

Now running the offense in the City of Angels, the new OC will get to organize and run the squad in his vision. This means the team may move some pieces around or cut them ahead of the 2026 season.

One NFL writer believes the Chargers should trade away a player and capitalize on his trade value following a strong 2025 season.

Bolts Urged to Trade Re-Signed Running Back

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Najee Harris to a one-year deal and were hoping he would split reps with 2025 first-round selection Omarion Hampton. But long-term injuries sidelined both players and prevented the run game from reaching its full potential.

Enter Kimani Vidal, who had a breakout year with the organization, totaling 956 total scrimmage yards (643 rushing yards) with the injuries to Harris and Hampton. But after an offseason filled with moves, Vidal may serve a lesser role under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggests the Bolts should trade Vidal, with Hampton returning to 100% and the addition of another running back to the room.

“In 2025, Kimani Vidal proved that he can handle the workload of a lead ball-carrier. As a fill-In starter for Omarion Hampton, who missed several weeks with an ankle injury, Vidal logged at least 18 carries in four of his 10 starts and rushed for at least 117 yards in three of those outings,” Moton wrote.