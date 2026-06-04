Chargers Urged to Trade 3-Touchdown Weapon Ahead of Next Season

The Los Angeles Chargers offense will look different in the 2026 season with the addition of Mike McDaniel as the new offensive coordinator.
McDaniel has a lot of experience in the run game in some capacity, something he noted during his introductory press conference with the Bolts.
Now running the offense in the City of Angels, the new OC will get to organize and run the squad in his vision. This means the team may move some pieces around or cut them ahead of the 2026 season.
One NFL writer believes the Chargers should trade away a player and capitalize on his trade value following a strong 2025 season.
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The Los Angeles Chargers signed Najee Harris to a one-year deal and were hoping he would split reps with 2025 first-round selection Omarion Hampton. But long-term injuries sidelined both players and prevented the run game from reaching its full potential.
Enter Kimani Vidal, who had a breakout year with the organization, totaling 956 total scrimmage yards (643 rushing yards) with the injuries to Harris and Hampton. But after an offseason filled with moves, Vidal may serve a lesser role under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggests the Bolts should trade Vidal, with Hampton returning to 100% and the addition of another running back to the room.
“In 2025, Kimani Vidal proved that he can handle the workload of a lead ball-carrier. As a fill-In starter for Omarion Hampton, who missed several weeks with an ankle injury, Vidal logged at least 18 carries in four of his 10 starts and rushed for at least 117 yards in three of those outings,” Moton wrote.
“However, the Chargers signed running back Keaton Mitchell and hired offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who favors speed at the skill positions. Despite his contributions in the previous season, Vidal could drop to No. 3 on the depth chart if Mitchell flashes his pre-ACL-injury quickness… If Vidal falls out of favor in McDaniel’s offense, the Chargers may look to deal him to a team that needs to bolster its backfield committee.”
Hampton was plagued by injuries his rookie season and Mitchell is behind Derrick Henry on the depth chart with the Ravens.
With McDaniel changing the offensive scheme from former OC Greg Roman, Kimani Vidal’s numbers from the previous season could change.
Mike McDaniel on the Run Game
Like any coach in the National Football League, Mike McDaniel understands that the sport is ever-changing.
“I am, by trade, spent a good portion of my career being in charge of the run game and being the run game coordinator,” McDaniel said, via the Chargers. “I think you’re always playing to your skillsets and each team that you’re on has a different array of them. I think some of my run game prowess in the past has been different solutions for light boxes when you’re adept to pass, to run the ball.”
“I think Jim appreciates the evolution of the game and different ways you can try to attack how people are defending you. That’s always evolving and that hunger and thirst for that is something I’ve always had in my back pocket pushing me forward.”
With McDaniel wanting a specific to run his offense, it could mean Kimani Vidal’s time with the Chargers could come to an end despite the team re-signing him earlier in the offseason.
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