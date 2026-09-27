Chargers Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead of Bills Game

The Los Angeles Chargers enter Week 3 still searching for their first win of the 2026 season. After opening the campaign with consecutive 26-14 losses, Los Angeles now faces another difficult test against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The Chargers have already dealt with several personnel concerns during the opening weeks. Trey Pipkins III, David Njoku, Charlie Kolar, Derwin James, Kayode Awosika, and Denzel Perryman are among the players who have shaped the team’s early-season injury picture.

That has created pressure on the Chargers to find reliable combinations quickly. With the team heading into another important game, the availability of key players remains a major part of the story surrounding Los Angeles.

Trey Pipkins, David Njoku Highlight Chargers’ Latest Injury Absences

The Chargers’ latest injury update has provided clearer timelines for several players.

Los Angeles insider Alex Insdorf reported that Denzel Perryman, Scott Matlock and Branson Taylor are eligible to return in Week 5, while KeAndre Lambert-Smith is eligible in Week 6. Trey Pipkins III and David Njoku are eligible in Week 8, while center Tyler Biadasz is out for the season.

Pipkins was placed on injured reserve after being ruled out for Sunday’s game against Buffalo with a knee injury. The move means he must miss at least four games.

With Kayode Awosika also unavailable because of a fibula injury, the Chargers are expected to use Trevor Penning at left guard.

The changes add another challenge for an offensive line that has already had to adjust early in the season.

Njoku is also headed to injured reserve after suffering a right knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He had six catches for 67 yards through two games, including five receptions for 58 yards in Week 1 and one catch for nine yards in Week 2.

Charlie Kolar is also unavailable, leaving Oronde Gadsden as the lone active-roster tight end.

The Chargers must also manage the situation involving Derwin James differently.

The five-time Pro Bowl safety suffered a fractured left pinky against Las Vegas but told ESPN he will continue playing with a cast. James recorded seven tackles in that game and leads Los Angeles with 17 tackles through two weeks.

The different injury situations mean Los Angeles is dealing with both short-term absences and potential reinforcements. The players listed as eligible to return are not guaranteed to be back in those weeks.

“The way he approaches practice has been awesome to see this year,” Joe Alt said of Branson Taylor, highlighting the young offensive lineman’s development before his injury.

The Chargers will have to rely on their available depth while waiting for several players to become eligible to return.

Justin Herbert’s Brother Patrick Set for Chargers Debut

The Chargers’ tight end situation has also created an unusual opportunity for Patrick Herbert.

The younger brother of quarterback Justin Herbert was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Buffalo.

Patrick Herbert is set to make his NFL debut, giving the brothers an opportunity to play together professionally for the first time.

They previously overlapped at Oregon in 2019, although Justin never threw him a pass during their time with the Ducks.

The 25-year-old tight end joined the Chargers’ practice squad before the season after spending the previous season and offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He caught 31 passes for 388 yards and four touchdowns during his college career.

Patrick also caught two passes for 12 yards against Tampa Bay in the Chargers’ preseason finale.

His elevation gives Los Angeles another option at tight end following the injuries to Njoku and Kolar.

It also creates a notable family moment as the Chargers attempt to overcome a 0-2 start.

The Chargers now head into Buffalo with several roster adjustments to manage. While some injured players have potential return windows, others face longer absences, leaving Los Angeles to rely on its available depth in Week 3.