Chargers Want Second-Year Player to Have Breakout Season

The Los Angeles Chargers roster and coaching staff are hoping for a big 2025-26 season from their second-year linebacker.

A third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Junior Colson had a difficult first season in Los Angeles.

Colson had surgery to remove his appendix before the start of the season, which kept him sidelined part of training camp.

The linebacker was able to play in 11 games in his rookie season with the Bolts, recording 29 tackles.

“I just think Junior was the guy at Michigan and when you come from that, you have expectations for yourself,” Chargers linebacker coach NaVorro Bowman said in a Tuesday press conference. “This is a different business, different type of animal for him and I thought he learned that very fast last year.”

“I think his approach this year, whether it’s body or on the field, he’s heading in the right direction.” Learning from Teammates

The Chargers have another defensive player who had a big second season in the league.

Linebacker Daiyan Henley registered 142 tackles in his sophomore year as a professional, while only having 15 tackles in his rookie year.

Coach Bowman believes that Colson can have a similar jump to Henley did.

“Yeah, we hope so. He’s done the work. He’s been here in the offseason. He’s been with coach [Ben Herbert]. He’s done the extra,” Bowman said. “He’s dropped a few pounds, which I think he’s moving a little better. Just want to keep him healthy and get to [training] camp. I think that’s the best thing for him and having him be 100% and really show us his NFL play. That’s out goal as a [coaching] staff is just get Junior to camp.”

Teammate Denzel Perryman is expecting Colson to have a breakout season, mentioning that Colson is “locked in.”

Getting Healthy for the New Season

Junior Colson suffered ankle and hamstring injuries that kept him out of multiple games in his debut season.

But with the offseason to heal, it seems like Colson is back to 100%.

“[Junior’s] been in the building every day. He’s here before I am sometimes,” Perryman said about Colson. “Just build from the year before, you know, if things don’t go your way.”

Pro Football Focus named Colson as an early breakout candidate for the 2025-26 season back in January by Bradley Locker.

“That should open the door for Colson, who will get another year to develop in Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter’s scheme. Colson struggled in coverage … but he impressed as a tackler, with only a 6.7 percent miss rate,” Locker wrote for PFF. “The Chargers helped Daiyan Henley improve into a solid off-ball linebacker this year, and the 22-year-old Colson might be next up.”