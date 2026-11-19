The 23-20 win was massive for the Los Angeles Chargers as their first win of the season in Week 10. But for Charlie Kolar, it meant more.

It meant revenge served cold on a day he needed it the most.

Just this offseason, the Baltimore Ravens let Charlie Kolar walk once his four-year, $4.3 million rookie deal expired. That’s where the Chargers swooped in and handed him a three-year, $24.3 million contract with $17 million guaranteed.

The history he shares with the Ravens makes what he said to his former team post-game that much more interesting.

Charlie Kolar Throws Shade at Former Team Ravens

After the win, Kolar ran to the sideline toward the fans in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium and said, “I told y’all they should have paid me,” per a clip shared by Kevin Oestreicher.

It was almost like Kolar had been waiting to get that out, and he made sure his team got the win. Although he logged just 2 catches for 16 yards, he still took 41 offensive snaps, the most of any Chargers tight end, doing the dirty work as a blocker to help Los Angeles pull off the upset in his old stadium.

Plus, he also played a role in the game-sealing play. His second catch was the star of the show because, after Zay Flowers fumbled with 2:03 left, Herbert hit Kolar for the game-sealing first down to run out the clock.

Chargers Let Kolar Shine

The Ravens drafted him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but kept him buried on the depth chart for most of his four years in Baltimore. They had Mark Andrews and Isiah Likely ahead of him in the pecking order. Without any actual dirty work, Kolar caught just 30 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns across 47 appearances.

Since the Ravens were unwilling to shell out starter money for a third tight end, they didn’t sign an extension. With the Chargers, he has already started all seven games he has played in and recorded 15 passes for 145 yards so far.