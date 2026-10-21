Controversial Hit On Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Could Cost Chargers DL Five-Figure Penalty

The Chiefs might have already brought down the Chargers in Sunday’s 22-6 game, but that brutal tackle from Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley on Travis Kelce remains the talking point of the week across the NFL.

The NFL is actively viewing a tape on it, and it will be only so long before he gets slapped with a massive fine.

Chargers DL Daiyan Henley Under Fire For Travis Kelce Injury

Chargers linebacker Henley appeared to execute an illegal hip-drop tackle in the opening offensive drive while bringing Kelce down, which resulted in Kelce’s ankle getting tweaked. He left the game for a while before returning to complete the rest of the game.

Clips of Henley executing the play are making the rounds on the internet, and Kansas City fans and analysts alike are sure that it was an illegal play.

The NFL officially outlaws the technique using three strict criteria: unweighting the body, swiveling the hips, and dropping directly onto the ball carrier’s legs. Clips circulating online show Henley checking every single box on the league’s ban list as he brought down Kansas City’s top weapon.

NFL usually conducts postgame reviews, and with the growing outrage over Henley’s play, an announcement or a direct fine could come soon. While referees often struggle to catch the split-second mechanics in real-time, the league office rarely misses them on Monday morning film reviews. The Office of Gameday Accountability handles these offenses on a weekly basis, and Henley could be in the crosshairs.

Henley Could Face Five-Figure Fine

If it does turn out to be that, Henley could easily face a five-figure fine.

According to the league’s official website, first-time violations for an illegal hip-drop carry a baseline $17,911 fine, with repeat offenses spiking to $23,882.

NFL is yet to release any official statement confirming they are actively reviewing Henley’s tackle, though.

This exact tackling motion ended Mark Andrews’ season in 2023, and watching Kelce hobble off to the sideline with a tweaked ankle sent panic through the entire organization. Kelce managed to tough it out and return to the game, but that doesn’t excuse Henley from paying a steep five-figure price when the league releases its official Saturday accountability report.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed post-game that although Kelce might be a little sore, he would still “be ok.”

The Chiefs still walked out with a win, but the Chargers remained winless for the sixth-straight game this season.

Adding a pending five-figure league fine for Daiyan Henley on top of a lifeless offense only underlines the complete lack of discipline haunting this locker room. If the Chargers cannot clean up these costly penalties and find answers fast, this season is going to turn into a total fire sale before the trade deadline.