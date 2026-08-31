Chargers Sign Former 2022 1st-Round Pick to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t claim any of the recently released NFL free agents that went through waivers on Monday.

Having already rounded out their active 53-man roster, they will now turn their attention toward building the practice squad. Los Angeles didn’t waste any time getting started, adding a former first-round talent to its secondary.

Los Angeles Chargers Sign CB Kaiir Elam to Practice Squad

According to a report from ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Elam is set to join the Chargers’ practice squad.

Elam just spent training camp and preseason with the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs. After they heavily invested at the cornerback position during the offseason, Elam became the odd man out.

It’s been a tough road for Elam throughout his four-year NFL career. It began promising, as he was selected by the Buffalo Bills at No. 23 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Although he was inconsistent, Elam did show some promise during his rookie year.

The Bills were hoping he would have a breakout season in 2023, but he ended up missing most of it with a torn ligament in his foot. Elam couldn’t elevate his game in 2024, starting in only four games. He made just 12 total starts for Buffalo during his tenure.

That led to the Bills trading Elam to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 offseason, giving up on him after just three years. Despite Dallas having a weak secondary, Elam struggled to fit in, and was released in late November after appearing in 10 games with the Cowboys. He was signed by the Tennessee Titans days later, where he finished out the season.

Kaiir Elam Is a Low-Risk, Potential High-Reward Signing for Chargers

Practice squad signings are perfect for players like Elam. Maybe he never puts it together and does anything of note, but there is something that made him one of the most touted cornerbacks of the 2022 draft class.

The Chargers aren’t out anything if Elam can’t take his game to the next level. However, if he can, Los Angeles will have gotten a steal. If nothing else, he provides experience and insurance in case of injury. The CBs who are on Los Angeles’ 53-man roster include Tarheeb Still, Donte Jackson, Cam Hart, Deane Leonard, and Rodney Shelley.