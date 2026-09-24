Cowboys Emerge as Potential Trade Destination Chargers Veteran

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to a 0-2 start, and their schedule will only get tougher as they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 and the Seattle Seahawks right after, with both games on the road.

As a result, it’s very possible the Chargers are 0-4 in early October. Because of that, teams will be looking at the carcass to see if they can secure a player for the Los Angeles team heading into the trade deadline on Nov. 10.

One veteran player who could be available if the Chargers continue down this path toward a losing season is edge rusher Khalil Mack. Wynston Wilcox of FanSided proposed a potential trade destination for Mack as part of his trade idea: The Dallas Cowboys.

Wilcox’s pitch centers around Mack heading to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

“The Los Angeles Chargers’ season couldn’t be off to a worse start,“ Wilcox wrote in a Sept. 24 article. “That’s precisely why the Dallas Cowboys should trade for Khalil Mack, as they could use some depth off the edge.

“This is an interesting move because they don’t need someone as good as Mack that should be an every-down player, but at the same time, they can’t pass up on the chance to get any depth.”

Khalil Mack Would Be Cheaper Alternative for Cowboys

Moreover, Wilcox believes Mack would be a cheaper option than going after the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby and would fill the need for a veteran edge rusher who has shown he can get to the quarterback.

“Mack makes more sense than Maxx Crosby because they wouldn’t have to give up nearly as much to land him,“ Wilcox added in his article. “… I know they drafted really well this past draft and that Jerry Jones loves to find hidden talent in the draft, but at some point, veteran stopgaps are better than youthful potential.”

Since joining the Chargers in 2022, Mack has had 132 solo tackles, 68 assists, 37.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries in 64 games, per StatMuse. The veteran edge would be an ideal addition for the Cowboys if they really want to boost their pass rush midseason.

Chargers Aren’t Panicking Despite 0-2 Start

Nonetheless, trading away veterans might be too early, as the Chargers do have a couple of weeks to try to turn their season around. Still, it’s a challenging task, as a loss in Buffalo would mean that Los Angeles has to start making tough decisions on which players they’d at least listen to regarding potential offers.

Los Angeles has the weapons to pull off an upset win over the Bills, and it could spark the team to show some life and get back into the playoff picture despite the challenging schedule ahead. Despite the worrying 0-2 start, that’s not what the Chargers are doing.

“I don’t think anyone is panicked or worried because that’s not going to be the sentiment,” Herbert told reporters on Sept. 23 (h/t Kris Rhim of ESPN). “It’s moving on to the next play and understand that we’re close, we’ve made mistakes, how do we fix it?”