Chargers Cut Ties With Former 1st-Round Pick Days After Season Opener

The Los Angeles Chargers had a forgettable start to the season after losing comprehensively to the Arizona Cardinals. On top of it, the injuries have started to pile up right from Week 1, with wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith being put on the IR list and Ladd McConkey dealing with a rib injury.

Amid the concern in the wide receiver room, the Chargers made some major moves in the practice squad. They moved on from cornerback Kaiir Elam, who was part of the practice squad. In place of him, they brought in veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, giving insurance to the injury-hit WR room.

“we’ve signed WR marquez valdes-scantling to the practice squad + released CB kaiir elam from the practice squad,” noted Los Angeles Chargers on X, officially confirming the news.

Elam had a short-lived career at the Chargers, joining the organization right after the roster cut. He spent merely two weeks with the franchise before the decision to part ways.

Former First-Round Talent Kaiir Elam Now Faces Another Uncertain Career Chapter

Kaiir Elam was the first-round pick from the 2022 draft when the Buffalo Bills selected the cornerback. However, his fading NFL career hasn’t matched the draft position he was picked at. The 25- year-old spent time with different franchises, including the Cowboys, Titans, and Chiefs, before landing in Los Angeles in early September.

This offseason, the cornerback was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs to a one-year contract. Nevertheless, he failed to make the 53-man active roster by the deadline, and two days later he was roped by the Bolts as a practice squad member.

At only 25, Elam has the size and the physical traits of a top cornerback, which once made him a first-round selection, but his coverage game has become unreliable for securing a regular roster spot. Since playing for the Titans, he has yet to feature in an NFL game with any other team.

Elam has left the Chargers’ practice squad, but the head coach, Jim Harbaugh, certainly has trust in the CB options on the active roster, who can contribute to the secondary throughout the season.

Chargers Are Betting On Youth Despite Early Concerns In The Secondary

The Chargers’ defense, including the secondary, struggled against the Cardinals in the season opener after giving up 26 points. While Harbaugh released Elam from the practice squad, the CB room still has concerns that could become setbacks as the season progresses.

For the 2026 season, the Bolts have heavy reliance on young talents at the CB slot who are yet to be proven. Donte Jackson remains the most experienced CB put there, with eight seasons and 106 starts to his name.

But other than that, their depth is almost filled with inexperienced and former late-round draft picks like Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still, and Deane Leonard— all falling in the age bracket of Elam. Moreover, after cutting ties with the former first-round pick, the practice squad is also depleted of cornerbacks. With the Chargers showing faith in the young players in the secondary, their overall performance will ultimately tell the success story.