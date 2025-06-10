Breakout Chargers LB Daiyan Henley Predicted to Take Next Step

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley broke out for the Bolts in the 2024-25 season. Henley received a 70.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in his second season as a pro.

ChargersWire’s Gavin Borquez believes Henley can build on his third season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Henley hurt his hamstring during his rookie season, and he was primarily a special-teams player. One year later, he thrived in his role as a starter. His presence in the middle of the defense was crucial to the Chargers’ success. Henley had 147 tackles, the eighth most in the NFL,” Borquez wrote for ChargersWire. “Despite finishing strong in the coverage department, Henley only recorded a single interception, which came in the final regular-season game against the Raiders.”

“However, the former wide receiver and safety did finish with eight passes defended. Henley should only continue to establish himself as one of the league’s top linebackers.”

Daiyan Henley saw improved playing time under Jim Harbaugh, who was in his first season with the team. Henley was primarily a special-teams player under former head coach Brandon Staley.

Daiyan Henley Top 32 Entering 2024-25 Season

In one year as a starter in the league, Daiyan Henley had cemented himself as a top linebacker in the league.

In PFF’s ranking of the top 32 linebackers in the league ahead of the 2025-26 season, Henley is ranked as the 31st best LB in the league by Mason Cameron.

“At just 25 years old and with one season as a starter under his belt, Henley has the makings of a solid coverage linebacker. His 71.3 PFF coverage grade in 2024 ranked in the top 10 among qualifying linebackers, and he logged an impressive snap volume (611 snaps, sixth most),” Cameron wrote for PFF. “If he can take another step forward in 2025, he can break into the top 25.”

ESPN’s Ben Solak believes Daiyan Henley can build off his breakout season and named him as a player to remember next season.

“The Chargers had a starting linebacker spot up for grabs in 2024 after Kenneth Murray Jr. signed with the Titans in free agency. Rookie Junior Colson was expected to fill it… Instead, it was Henley, the 2023 third-rounder who plays much bigger than his 6-foot-1, 230-pound frame would suggest,” Solak wrote for ESPN. “Henley has the instincts, quickness and tackling ability to influence the game sideline to sideline — something many linebackers aspire to do, but few can. He got 18 All-Pro votes in 2024 and deserved more.”

Daiyan Henley Getting Ready for Next Season

Daiyan Henley revealed he was playing with a torn labrum for the majority of the season. The linebacker said he suffered the injury in week four against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Henley said that he will use the offseason to get back to 100% for next season.

“[We’re] just tryna look past this and hurry up and get to the next season. That’s the worst thing about it. We have to wait,” Henley said. “You have to see the bright spots because this is a year one under Jim Harbaugh. This is a new era and for us to… get to the playoffs, the first round, and actually have a shot to go farther, you have to look at that and know that there’s gonna be better coming in the future.”

Daiyan Henley recorded 10 tackles in the team’s postseason loss against the Houston Texans last season.