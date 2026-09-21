David Njoku Injury Update: Latest on Chargers Tight End’s Status

The Los Angeles Chargers were beaten 26-14 by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, leaving them winless through two games. What should have been a winnable home game slipped away in frustrating fashion.

Tight end David Njoku went down with a right knee injury early in the second quarter.

The play was a run, with Njoku engaged as a blocker when the injury occurred. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power.

Njoku Carted Off at SoFi Stadium

Njoku was placed on a medical cart and taken to the locker room.

The Chargers have not yet provided a detailed update on the severity of the injury. The scene told its own story. A cart, a quiet sideline, and a team already reeling through the first two weeks of the season watching one of its offensive weapons leave the field.

Njoku joined the Chargers on a one-year contract in May following nine seasons in Cleveland. Through two games, Njoku had recorded six receptions for 67 yards before the injury cut his afternoon short.

ESPN’s Kris Rhim shared on X: “Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar’s left arm is in a sling. Jim Harbaugh had no update on him or any other injuries today”

What Njoku Believed He Could Bring

Njoku spoke earlier this season about what he wanted to add to the Chargers’ tight end group.

“I’ve been playing this game for a very long time, so at the very least I can add knowledge,” Njoku said. “I think my athletic ability speaks for itself, as well as the other tight ends.”

“I feel like we can be destructive,” Njoku added. “We got the tools, we got the keys, we got the players to do it all. It’s up to us to put it all together.”

Losing his production and leadership this early in the season is a significant blow.

What Comes Next for the Chargers

With Njoku sidelined, the Chargers will turn to Oronde Gadsden to carry the load at tight end.

Gadsden showed a flash on Sunday, catching a touchdown from Herbert in the third quarter on a well-designed play-fake. Patrick Herbert, who sits on the practice squad, could also factor in if Njoku’s absence extends beyond this week.

Final Word for the Chargers

Njoku’s status going forward will be an important development for Los Angeles.

The Chargers are now 0-2, and face the Bills on the road in Week 3.

The schedule only gets harder from here.