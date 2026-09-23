Chargers Get Depressing Prediction to Start Week 3 Preps for Bills

A 0-2 start doesn’t always spell doom for teams, and history shows that a few resilient squads—like the 2023 Texans and the 2022 Bengals—can dig themselves out of that hole and still go on to make deep playoff runs. But in Los Angeles, the panic meters are already flashing red.
It’s not just that Jim Harbaugh’s squad dropped both of their opening games. It’s that Mike McDaniel’s offense is looking entirely incoherent right off the bat, almost as if the offense keeps getting stuck in mud when they need it the most.
And that offense is one of the main reasons that ESPN’s Ben Solak predicts the Chargers will end up with a terrible regular season record by the time it’s too late to fix things.
“I can’t name 10 teams worse than the Chargers (0-2) through two weeks. I’m not even sure if I can name five,” Solak writes. “There is nothing about the Chargers that works right now. They remind me of the Nathaniel Hackett-led Broncos in 2022. I have no idea what they’re working on at practice throughout the week.”
Chargers Offense Holding the Team Down
Turnovers and penalties piling up every time they step onto the field clearly show the initial losses weren’t just growing pains. The issues run deeper.
“In theory, the Mike McDaniel offense can mitigate the effect of poor pass protection by getting the ball out fast. But that hasn’t happened. Justin Herbert is constantly dropping his eyes and climbing the pocket the moment he hits his back foot,” Solak explains.
“The Chargers’ offensive issues extend to the running game,” Solak writes, citing a laundry list of stats that say just how bad things look for the Chargers in just two games.
Fumbles are an entire headache on their own.
“The fumbles bring up something else. The Chargers are barely playing professional football. ‘Chargering’ once meant heartbreaking losses in end-of-game collapses. These Chargers start the game collapsing. They have 13 offensive penalties this season (second to the Panthers). The Chargers have fumbled the ball seven times (somehow tied with the Packers for the most through two weeks), including six in Week 2 against the Raiders,” Solak writes.
However, it’s not just the offense. Chris O’Leary is handling things well, forcing tight windows and preventing explosives better than Jesse Minter. But they still end up gassed while the clock is still running.
Again, it traces back to the offense. Herbert and his offense can’t sustain a drive, leaving the defense stranded on the field against opponents who are ready to exploit their weak points.
Three-Win Season Predicted Best-Case Scenario for Chargers
That’s why Solak feels that a three-win season is a best-case scenario for the Chargers.
“What’s a best-case scenario through that stretch? Winning three of seven would be a miracle — they won’t be favored in one of those games, barring major injury — and even that would give the Chargers a 3-6 record. By then, the season might already be dead,” Solak writes.
A realistic, or as he puts it, a “still charitable” expectation?
“A record of 2-7 (or worse) feels a lot more likely.”
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