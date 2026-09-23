Chargers Get Depressing Prediction to Start Week 3 Preps for Bills

A 0-2 start doesn’t always spell doom for teams, and history shows that a few resilient squads—like the 2023 Texans and the 2022 Bengals —can dig themselves out of that hole and still go on to make deep playoff runs. But in Los Angeles, the panic meters are already flashing red.

Pankti Parmar Pankti Parmar is an Ahmedabad-based writer and editor who has spent more than a four covering sports, with a deep focus on college football. She has worked for publishing houses like The Sporting News and FanSided, where she reported, wrote, and edited coverage across the gridiron: from Saturday Night news and analysis to larger stories shaping the College Football Playoff.. More about Pankti Parmar