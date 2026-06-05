Chargers Star Makes Honest Admission About HC Jim Harbaugh’s Leadership

The Los Angeles Chargers were a team searching for consistency, but failed to get things in order—until their resurgence began with the arrival of Jim Harbaugh. The Bolts have punched their tickets for the playoffs in Harbaugh’s first two seasons, showing how his leadership from the sidelines has brought a new spark to the locker room.

The Chargers’ safety, Derwin James, who has played under the head coach for two seasons, recently opened up about the 62-year-old’s impact since taking charge of the franchise.

“I feel like every day he gives us something different,” said James on a recent episode of Good Morning Football. “It is not just phrases, it’s not just all these things to make us feel good. I believe he is a great coach, and everyone is buying into what he is preaching out there.”

With Harbaugh at the helm, Derwin James has become a focal point of the Chargers’ defense, logging 187 combined tackles alongside 7.5 sacks. Furthermore, the star safety has built a trusting relationship with Harbaugh, who calls him “the best safety in the history of the National Football League.”

In several ways, Harbaugh’s leadership quality positively impacted the 29-year-old and other leaders of the team’s locker room.

How Jim Harbaugh Led the Chargers From the Front

When the veteran head coach took charge of The Bolts, he understood that a complete reset was necessary to fix things at the core. During the challenging off-season workouts, the HC didn’t mind taking part in the drills himself, setting an example to lead from the front.

He also improved the locker room relationships between players by allowing each player to display the high school recruiting ranking, which narrowed the gap between newcomers and the veterans, causing them to work together as a formidable unit.

Another remarkable shift in the Chargers through Harbaugh’s leadership is finding different ways to avoid burnout of players, which keeps the competitive spirit high in each player throughout the season. Moreover, he follows disciplined approaches during practice sessions to minimize injuries.

Due to his coaching experience and strong understanding of the grueling nature of the peak NFL season, the HC often reduces facility hours every day. For instance, he cut short conventional long meetings involving key players, which allows them to have more rest and helps keep the sharp focus on the match day.

His innovative coaching steps and leadership quality are reasons Derwin James has agreed to stay at the Chargers, extending his contract.

Derwin James Is Staying at the Chargers for 3 More Years

Derwin James, a first-round pick from the 2018 draft, is a five-time Pro Bowler, proving his worth in the past eight seasons in Los Angeles. He earned two back-to-back Pro Bowl selections during Harbaugh’s two years of coaching, which is a reason he has decided to extend his contract.

He recently signed a $75.6 million deal with the Chargers, valid for three years, meaning he will be with the franchise until the 2029 season. The deal also makes him the most expensive safety in the league today.