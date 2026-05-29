Derwin James Lights Fire Under Chargers After Contract Extension News

The Los Angeles Chargers rewarded Derwin James with a big contract extension, making the star defender the highest-paid safety in the NFL. As he carries the pressure and expectations of his hefty paycheck, he is determined to make it count on Sundays by winning the Lombardi Trophy.

“I want to win a Super Bowl so bad…especially in SoFi this year,” Derwin said during a recent press conference.

Super Bowl LXI is set to be held on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium— the home of the Chargers. So, winning the championship in front of the home fans will be an experience to remember for the 29-year-old and his team.

The Chargers are yet to win their first Super Bowl, but they have shown promise in recent years, reaching the playoffs three times since the 2022 season, only to fall short in the Wild Card Round each year.

Under head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has been in charge of the organization since 2024, they would be hoping to break the Wild Card jinx this time and go the distance in the postseason to capture the ultimate prize.

After signing the contract extension, Derwin is locked in to be at the SoFi Stadium until the 2029 season.

Derwin James Signed a Record-Breaking $75.6 Million Contract Extension

Derwin James has been part of the Chargers roster since 2018, and it is his second contract extension. According to Spotrac, he is set to earn $75.6 million over the next three seasons, bringing his average salary to $25.2 million. So, he will be at the Chargers until the 2029 campaign.

Additionally, the deal includes $54.5 million in guaranteed money and a $12 million signing bonus, with a $24.6 million cap hit for the 2026 season.

The new contract extension is an upgrade over his previous deal, signed in 2022. The old contract was worth $76.5 million and was valid for four years, with an annual paycheck of about $19 million.

The current Baltimore Ravens safety, Kyle Hamilton, was the league’s highest-paid safety before the Chargers star recently dethroned him. Hamilton won that crown last year by securing a four-year contract extension, which pays him $25.1 million a year.

While Derwin currently leads all the safeties in the earnings, his impact on the Chargers’ defense is much more than the production.

The Chargers Have Reasons To Make Derwin James the Highest-Paid Safety In the NFL

Derwin James was picked in the first round in 2018. With five Pro Bowls to his name, his consistency over the years has shown why he is one of the most valuable players on the team.

Starting all 98 NFL games with the Chargers, the 29-year-old has 684 combined tackles along with 19 sacks. But beyond those numbers, he brings a leadership quality.

The five-time Pro Bowler’s ability to lead from the front settled him in the tough culture of HC Jim Harbaugh. Moreover, Derwin is still at the peak, playing 48 regular-season games in the past three years and staying injury-free for most of his career. Given everything he brings to the team, general manager Joe Hortiz prioritized the star safety’s future at the SoFi Stadium.