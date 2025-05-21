Chargers’ Crazy Potential Draft Day Trade Revealed

The 2025 NFL Draft could have looked a lot different for the Los Angeles Chargers. While the team is happy with their selection of North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton at No. 22, there’s speculation that the Chargers were in trade talks with a Super Bowl contender looking to trade up in the first round.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Detroit Lions were in the mix to trade up for a pass rusher. “Holmes also said the team tried to trade up in the first round for an edge rusher but was unable to make it happen.”

This led to one writer connecting the dots between the Lions and the Chargers.

What Could’ve Been: Potential Chargers’ Near Draft-Day Trade?

Jason Reed of the Bolt Beat believed the Chargers were very likely a team that was contacted by the Lions for a potential trade in the first round.

“Based on what we know about the Chargers’ situation, it seems pretty clear the Lions were trying to trade down with the Bolts. There is one prominent name who was on the board when the Chargers were on the clock that can lead us to this conclusion: James Pearce.”

Had this trade occurred between the Chargers and Lions, it could have reshaped not only the Chargers’ draft strategy but potentially the trajectory of multiple franchises, including the Atlanta Falcons, who ultimately traded up to No. 26 and snagged Pearce just four picks after the Chargers’ selection.

Why the Deal Likely Fell Apart

Graziano doesn’t mention who the Lions were contacting, but with the report that the Chargers and Eagles were in trade talks, it makes sense that the Lions were also in trade talks with the Chargers.

This leads to the likely scenario: Detroit’s offer didn’t meet the Chargers’ asking price. Los Angeles seemed to be very high on Hampton, so trading down six spots to No. 28 could have jeopardized their chances of drafting him. With uncertainty around other teams’ draft boards and potential trades ahead of that pick, the Chargers may have decided the risk wasn’t worth the reward.

For the Lions, missing out on Pearce might be a moment they look back on with regret, especially with their Super Bowl window closing. While Detroit still made some quality selections, the fact that Holmes openly admitted to attempting to move up, and failed, shows how badly they wanted help off the edge. It also reinforces the reality that even front offices like the Lions don’t always get the guy they want on draft night.

For the Chargers, this near trade paints a picture of a front office that is active and exploring every avenue. General manager Joe Hortiz’s willingness to engage with multiple teams demonstrates his adaptability. But it also shows that the Chargers won’t budge. They valued Hampton enough to stick to their board, even if it meant losing out on some extra draft capital.

In hindsight, it may have been a missed opportunity. But the moves the Chargers made this offseason have silenced a lot of the doubts fans had.