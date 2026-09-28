Former Chargers $20 Million Signing Lands With NFC North Team

A former member of the Los Angeles Chargers has found a new home after a lengthy free agency.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former Bolts offensive lineman Mekhi Becton is signing with the Green Bay Packers.

“Sources: The #Packers are signing veteran G Mekhi Becton. The Super Bowl champion with the Eagles started 14 games last year with the Chargers.”

Becton signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Chargers last offseason before being released just one year into his contract after poor performances.

Schultz also revealed that the Pittsburgh Steelers were interested in adding Becton before the guard decided to head to Green Bay because they “made more sense.”

Now back on an NFL roster, Mekhi Becton could help the Packers turn the season around after their 1-2 start to the 2026 season.

Mekhi Becton Performance During the 2025 Season

Getty Mekhi Becton played one season with the Los Angeles Chargers

The 2025 season wasn’t the best for Mekhi Becton.

He signed a $20 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers to defend Justin Herbert, but he turned out to be one of the worst players at his position according to Pro Football Focus.

Becton received a 35.7 overall grade from PFF, marking him 79th out of 81 qualifying players. The publication also gave the O-lineman a 45.1 pass-block grade, ranking him 72nd, while grading him as the worst run-block guard in the league with a 34.3 grade.

The Chargers’ offensive front had issues all around last season, so it just wasn’t him that led to Herbert being the third-most-sacked quarterback in the league.

Los Angeles parted ways with the former offensive coordinator Greg Roman and the team’s former offensive line coach and brought in Mike McDaniel to lead the offense, which could have played a huge role in Becton’s poor performances .

Now headed to Wisconsin, Mekhi Becton can return to his former level that helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season.

Chargers Rough Start to the 2026 Season

Getty Jim Harbaugh enters his third season as the head coach of the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the last five winless teams in the NFL after being touted as a strong playoff contender before the season.

The Bolts offense has yet to score more than 20 points in a game so far and has struggled on offense.

Justin Herbert has been sacked eight times and has logged more interceptions than touchdowns this season.

With injuries hitting the offensive line like they did last season, the Chargers can expect a similar performance to 2025.

LA has a six-game stretch of playing 2025 playoff teams to earn their first win of the season, starting with the Super Bowl winners, the Seattle Seahawks, in Week 4.