Former Chargers Running Back Signing with Broncos

former Los Angeles Charger is staying in the AFC West, just not with the same team. After not being resigned by the Chargers following the 2024 season, running back J.K. Dobbins went into free agency, where his market never really picked up ahead of the NFL Draft. But now, Dobbins has a place to play in 2025, agreeing to a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos on June 10.

Dobbins, a former second round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has had injury woes throughout his career that have prevented him from reaching his fullest potential. But with the Broncos short on depth in the running back room following the departure of Javonte Williams, the franchise opted to see if Dobbins has anything left in the tank.

Dobbins’ Contract

The deal is a very team friendly contract that gives the Broncos some wiggle room in case things with Dobbins don’t pan out. Signing a one-year, $5.25 million deal, the Broncos are not paying Dobbins that much relative to other players at his position and the full $5.25 million is not guaranteed, giving the Broncos the flexibility to cut him if need be and not have to give him the full amount.

But bringing in Dobbins can be looked at as a smart move in the long run. Aside from third-year player, Jaleel McLaughlin, the Broncos do not have that much experience at running back. Dobbins brings both experience and the potential for stardom, carrying the ball a career high 195 times for 905 yards and nine touchdowns last season for the Chargers– in only 13 games. Coming off of a season where they made their first playoff appearance since their Super Bowl winning campaign in 2015, the Broncos want to build off of that– with Dobbins being the perfect weapon.

A Look at Dobbins’ Career

A three year star for Ohio State from 2017-19, Dobbins became an impact player from the get-go, recording 1,403 yards and seven touchdowns on 194 carries as a freshman. As a sophomore in 2018, Dobbins had 230 carries for 1,030 yards and 10 touchdowns before putting together his best season as a senior– recording a career high of 301 carries for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns en route to being named a First-Team All-American and a First-Team All-Big Ten member in 2019.

In the 2020 draft, the Ravens selected him 55th overall with the expectation that he would be the eventual successor to then starter, Mark Ingram. Dobbins showed promise as a rookie, carrying the ball 134 times for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games (one start). But then, Dobbins tore his ACL during the 2021 preseason and after he missed the entire season, he has not been able to stay healthy. In 2022, he was limited to eight games due to more knee issues and in 2023, he played in only one game after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Week One.

Signing a one-year deal with the Chargers prior to the 2024 season, he was able to stay relatively healthy, but an MCL sprain limited him to those 13 games. Dobbins will go into his tenure with the Broncos not only looking to show that he still has a lot left in the tank, but that his injury troubles are behind him.