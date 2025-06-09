Proposed Chargers Trade Fulfills Promise Made to Derwin James

The NFL offseason continues to deliver surprises, and one of the most intriguing trade possibilities gaining traction involves Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey potentially being dealt to the Los Angeles Chargers. As the Dophins and Ramsey move toward an official split, ESPN’s Seth Walder floated a compelling trade scenario: the Chargers would receive Ramsey and a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick. That’s it for the three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler.

While this may appear lopsided on the surface, it reflects the leverage the Chargers have in this situation. Ramsey won’t be back in a Dolphins’ uniform, and the Chargers are one of the only teams who can “absorb all of Ramsey’s guarantees,” as Walder states. If the Chargers are able to pull this off, it’ll fulfill a long-awaited promise that Ramsey made to a current Chargers player: four-time Pro Bowler and 2018 First Team All-Pro Derwin James Jr.

A Long-Awaited Reunion With Derwin James Jr.

Beyond the Xs and Os, a trade to the Chargers would fulfill a longtime desire of Ramsey’s: to reunite with James. The two were teammates at Florida State and both started during the 2015 season when Ramsey was a junior and James was a freshman.

Back in 2019, Ramsey publicly expressed his desire to play with James again, saying during an Instagram Live session, “I don’t know when it’s going to be, or under what terms, but at some point me and Derwin will play on the same team again. My little brother. We WILL link again, 1000%.”

When James signed his extension with the Chargers in 2022, Ramsey tweeted out his support, further fueling speculation about a possible team-up. Fast forward to 2025, and the reunion may soon become a reality if the Chargers are interested. Not only would Ramsey elevate the defense, but his veteran presence and chemistry with James could bring a long-term impact on the younger players.

Why the Chargers Make Sense for Jalen Ramsey

As Walder notes, the Chargers have nearly $32 million in cap room in 2025 and a staggering $118 million in 2026 (the most in the NFL). That financial flexibility allows them to take on Ramsey’s $16.6 million cap hit for the 2025 season and beyond, which pretty much no other team can accommodate.

He’s under contract through 2028 following a three-year, $72.3 million deal he signed last September, which briefly made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league. Ramsey, 30, played all 17 games last year after missing time in 2023 with a torn meniscus. He still showed elite coverage skills and can be a valuable asset for the Chargers.

General manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh are looking to win now, and Ramsey still has what it takes after logging 60 total tackles, two interceptions, and 11 pass deflections last season.

A reunion with his “little brother” might be in line for Ramsey as he embarks on the next stage of his NFL career.