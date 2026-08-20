Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh Addresses Rashawn Slater’s Availability Following Latest Injury Blow

Rashawn Slater is back on the field in a limited capacity, but true to form, Jim Harbaugh if not dishing out the full story. The Chargers head coach offered only a brief update on his star tackle’s health, continuing a pattern of extreme camp caution.
According to Chargers insider Alex Insdorf, Harbaugh said that Rashawn Slater will be “off to the sides at practice today,” and he expects him to be back this weekend-eighth straight missed practi.ce.
The Chargers are taking it day by day with their Pro Bowl left tackle, but the tentative return date that Harbaugh shared keeps Slater out of Thursday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Jim Harbaugh and Rashawn Slater Entirely on Different Pages
Jim Harbaugh has essentially kept the media in the dark all camp about Slater’s injury, revealing only the minimum information necessary, and this might be the most he has revealed since Slater went down because of his knee.
Not just that, Harbaugh has actively downplayed Slater’s injury, passing it off as “nothing to worry about,” per ESPN’s Kris Rhim.
Slater feels the exact opposite. The tackle is just as much unsure about his return date since he outright admitted tweaking his surgically repaired leg, completely opposite to Harbaugh’s calm.
“It’s definitely a struggle sometimes. Just want to be out there for the team,” Slater said Tuesday per the Chargers website. “I hate missing out, but one of the really good things about our [medical] staff is they’re so thoughtful and they understand in some ways they need to protect players from themselves a little bit
“It’s difficult, but at the same time, when you compare it to what’s to come, it’s not so difficult of a decision,” he added.
It’s clear that the Chargers want to playn it safe with their Pro Bowl player in August. Since LA is planning on giving their starters some reps against the 49ers on Thursday, Trey Pipkins and rookie Travis Burke will take the left tackle snaps against San Francisco.
That way, Slater stays fresh for whenever he’s completly clear, especially if it happens before Week 1.
Rashawn Slater Focusing on Bouncing Back
Despite not sharing Harbaugh’s opinion, Slater is focusing on shaking off the rust after sitting out majority of the offseason, but not exposing himself for any more injuries either.
“Nothing crazy, just being thoughtful and learning,” Slater said. “I mean, you have a surgery like that, the rehab went great but things can still happen and things are different. Really, we’re just learning. This is my first time playing football in a year, so there’s going to be things that are different. We have to be mindful about them.”
“But again, nothing that’s concerning; just got to keep going, keep being thoughtful. Getting ready for what matters.”
Slater later summed up the approach the Bolts are taking in a plain and simple manner.
“We’re not putting you in Bubble Wrap, but we also need to respect the fact this is a significant thing to come back from,” Slater said.
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh Addresses Rashawn Slater’s Availability Following Latest Injury Blow