Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh Addresses Rashawn Slater’s Availability Following Latest Injury Blow

Rashawn Slater is back on the field in a limited capacity, but true to form, Jim Harbaugh if not dishing out the full story. The Chargers head coach offered only a brief update on his star tackle’s health, continuing a pattern of extreme camp caution.

According to Chargers insider Alex Insdorf, Harbaugh said that Rashawn Slater will be “off to the sides at practice today,” and he expects him to be back this weekend-eighth straight missed practi.ce.

The Chargers are taking it day by day with their Pro Bowl left tackle, but the tentative return date that Harbaugh shared keeps Slater out of Thursday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jim Harbaugh and Rashawn Slater Entirely on Different Pages

Jim Harbaugh has essentially kept the media in the dark all camp about Slater’s injury, revealing only the minimum information necessary, and this might be the most he has revealed since Slater went down because of his knee.

Not just that, Harbaugh has actively downplayed Slater’s injury, passing it off as “nothing to worry about,” per ESPN’s Kris Rhim.

Slater feels the exact opposite. The tackle is just as much unsure about his return date since he outright admitted tweaking his surgically repaired leg, completely opposite to Harbaugh’s calm.

“It’s definitely a struggle sometimes. Just want to be out there for the team,” Slater said Tuesday per the Chargers website. “I hate missing out, but one of the really good things about our [medical] staff is they’re so thoughtful and they understand in some ways they need to protect players from themselves a little bit