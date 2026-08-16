Jim Harbaugh Opens Up on Akheem Mesidor After Preseason Debut

The Los Angeles Chargers opened their preseason with a convincing 27-7 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night. Los Angeles controlled the game on both sides of the ball and held Houston to 209 total yards.

Jim Harbaugh was pleased with the way his team performed across all three phases. The Chargers’ head coach said his players carried their training into the game and continued to rely on the techniques they had been taught.

“Overall, offense, defense, special teams, I really thought our players took the coaching that they had,” Harbaugh said. He also praised defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary after the Chargers produced several key stops.

“I thought he called a really good game. Loved the three and outs, loved the fourth downs stops,” Harbaugh said of O’Leary’s defensive performance. That strong showing also gave rookie edge rusher Akheem Mesidor an opportunity to make his preseason debut.

Jim Harbaugh Praises Akheem Mesidor After Nine-Snap Debut

Mesidor played only nine snaps against the Texans, but Jim Harbaugh was pleased with what he saw from the rookie.

The Chargers head coach gave Mesidor a strong review after the game, highlighting his effort and technique during his limited time on the field.

ESPN’s Kris Rhim reported on X that Harbaugh said, “That was nine really good snaps. He graded 100% out of the nine snaps on effort and technique. Had the ball not come out quick, he was getting there.”

The performance continued the positive signs surrounding Mesidor, who was selected by Los Angeles with the 22nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The rookie entered the league after a productive final season at Miami. He recorded 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss during that campaign, giving the Chargers another powerful option for their defensive front.

Mesidor has also received attention during training camp for his disruptive play and professionalism. His first preseason appearance provided another opportunity to evaluate how his skills translate against NFL competition.

Harbaugh’s comments also reflected the broader success of the Chargers’ defense against Houston. Los Angeles consistently limited the Texans’ offense and produced the kind of stops the coaching staff wanted to see.

The Chargers’ head coach also credited the players for following their preparation once the game began.

“And to go out and execute that in the game and keep falling back on that technique in the coaching and the way they were trained, really, really good,” Harbaugh said.

Akheem Mesidor Could Add Another Weapon to Pass Rush

Mesidor is expected to compete for snaps alongside established edge rushers Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu. Tuipulotu is coming off a career-high 13 sacks in 2025, while Mack recorded 5.5 sacks in 12 games.

The Chargers also lost Odafe Oweh during the offseason, creating an opportunity for another edge rusher to take on a larger role. Mesidor’s versatility could help him in that competition because he played 220 snaps from the interior during his final two seasons at Miami.

The Chargers showed their defensive depth against Houston. Los Angeles held the Texans to 209 total yards and allowed only seven points in the victory.

Mesidor’s preseason workload for the rest of the schedule remains unclear. However, his nine snaps gave Harbaugh and the coaching staff an encouraging first evaluation of their first-round pick.

There has also been early discussion about Mesidor’s potential in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race. Rueben Bain Jr. and David Bailey are among the other first-round defenders expected to have significant roles for their respective teams.

For Mesidor, the immediate focus will be on continuing his development and earning a consistent role in the Chargers’ defensive rotation. His first preseason appearance gave Harbaugh another reason to be encouraged by the rookie’s progress.