Jim Harbaugh Gives Awkward Response When Asked About Mike McDaniel’s Job Security

The Los Angeles Chargers are struggling. That might be the understatement of the century, but it’s a powerful statement. Chargers head coach, Jim Harbaugh, isn’t used to losing. But this NFL season has certainly landed him outside of that comfort-zone.

Following a 30-23 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion, Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, the Chargers now sit at 0-4. It’s the first time they’ve gone winless through their first four games since 2017. While the 1992 Chargers are still the only team in NFL history to make the playoffs after losing their first four games, the 2026-27 NFL season doesn’t feel quite as promising.

Jim Harbaugh Gives Weird Thoughts on Mike McDaniel’s Job

If you ask coach Harbaugh about his team, he continues to provide feelings of hope and positivity. But every once in a while, Harbaugh let’s the slightest bit of darkness sneak through the tiniest of cracks. That’s exactly what happened during Harbaugh’s postgame press conference with reporters after Sunday’s loss.

“Is Mike (McDaniel)’s position as offensive coordinator in jeopardy at this point now that you guys are 0-4?” asked one reporter.

“Like our players and we have skilled coaches, and we’re going to keep growing that’s…,” Harbaugh replied but paused mid-response.

“Wait, wait, does…,” the reporter interjected.

“No, no, NO, his job is not in jeopardy. He’s a skilled coach, and we’re going to keep growing,” Harbaugh finally responded emphatically.

Harbaugh’s Opinion of McDaniel Slowly Changing

Harbaugh has never been afraid to speak his mind. He, and the Harbaugh’s generally ooze positivity, no matter the topic. He’s always spoken extremely highly of his quarterback, Justin Herbert, and McDaniel as well — since his hiring.

On January 26 of this year, McDaniel officially became the OC of the Chargers. Since then, he’s been in charge of the team’s offense. Unfortunately though for him, his team has yet to win a game, and has scored more than 16 points in a game only once so far this season.

That, paired with Harbaugh’s awkward response on McDaniel’s job security, makes one wonder if Harbaugh’s tune is slowly changing on his newly appointed OC. His thoughts mere weeks ago were wildly different than what the football-world is hearing today.

During an appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show” on ESPN from September, Harbaugh was asked what it’s like working with McDaniel. Harbaugh, as always, peeled back the curtain in only the way he can.

“He’s so intelligent. Book smart, football smart, all the smarts, street smarts, uh, you name it. He’s just a great guy. He’s hilarious, he’s funny. The meetings that he has, I’ve got my pen out, I’m writing things down, because there’s like a nugget of gold that comes out of every one of those interactions…I like to listen to this guy talk. This man sure can talk, and I like what he’s saying, and he’s got the keys to the offense, and we’re all behind him,” Harbaugh said.

Will McDaniel Survive the Season With Chargers?

During the preseason, Harbaugh spoke glowingly of McDaniel. Following Week 4, Harbaugh awkwardly hesitated when asked about his OC’s job security. Is it possible, McDaniel doesn’t make it though this entire NFL season?

McDaniel was relieved of his duties as head coach of the Miami Dolphins in early January. At this pace, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities he gets fired twice in the same calendar year. The Chargers next opportunity to find their first win of the season comes in Week 5. They’ll take on their division rival, Denver Broncos, at home, on Sunday, October 11.