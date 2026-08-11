Jim Harbaugh Reveals Close Trey Lance vs. DJ Uiagalelei Battle

The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the preseason with Justin Herbert firmly established as their starting quarterback. Behind him, the team has two quarterbacks competing for the backup role: Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei.

The Chargers have spent the offseason evaluating their quarterback depth while also adjusting to Mike McDaniel’s offensive system. Lance has familiarity with McDaniel from their time together with the San Francisco 49ers, while Uiagalelei is entering another season with the Chargers after spending 2025 on the practice squad.

The competition now moves into the preseason, where both quarterbacks will have an opportunity to make their case. The Chargers are scheduled to face the Houston Texans on Thursday, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.

Jim Harbaugh Reveals Close Battle Between Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has indicated that the backup quarterback competition is much closer than previously expected. Alex Insdorf posted on “X” that Harbaugh described the race between Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei as “pretty close.”

Harbaugh also revealed how the Chargers plan to evaluate both quarterbacks in the preseason. One quarterback will play the first half against the Houston Texans, while the other will take the second half.

The development is notable because Lance had appeared to have the advantage throughout training camp. According to G.C. Bellchamber of FanSided, Lance has taken all of the second-team reps with the offense to this point.

That work has come behind a second-team offensive line featuring players such as Jake Slaughter, Trey Pipkins, Kayode Awosika, Trevor Penning and Travis Burke.

Lance has also looked comfortable in the dropback mechanics that McDaniel has introduced this offseason.

The preseason matchup with Houston, therefore, gives both quarterbacks an important opportunity to perform in live game action.

With the competition described as close by Harbaugh, the performances could provide the Chargers with another evaluation point as they determine their quarterback depth behind Herbert.

Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei Bring Different Backgrounds

Lance enters the competition with NFL starting experience and familiarity with McDaniel. During the 2021 season, when McDaniel was the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator, Lance threw 71 passes over two starts and finished with a 5-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Last season with the Chargers, Lance appeared in four games. He completed 27 of 57 passes for 226 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed 17 times for 85 yards, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Uiagalelei has a different NFL background. The quarterback spent 2025 on the Chargers’ practice squad after entering the league as an undrafted free agent.

His college statistics from his 2024 season at Florida State show 84 completions on 156 attempts for 1,065 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Uiagalelei had produced a series of impressive performances during the Chargers’ offseason program. That created some buzz around a potential competition with Lance for the QB2 position.

Lance had quieted that buzz during training camp. His familiarity with McDaniel and his work with the second-team offense appeared to give him an advantage.

However, Harbaugh’s latest comments provide a different picture of the current competition.

With Lance and Uiagalelei set to split the preseason game against Houston, the Chargers will have an opportunity to evaluate both quarterbacks under the same game-day conditions.

Justin Herbert remains the starter, but the battle behind him has become an important part of the Chargers’ preseason evaluation process.