Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Gives Key Rashawn Slater Injury Update Amid Practice Absence

The Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is giving fans another scare during this ongoing training camp, reminding them of the injury from the last campaign that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season. On August 11, the All-Pro offensive tackle missed yet another day at the Chargers’ training camp, raising fresh concern of an injury status.

As questions remain about his training camp availability, the Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh gave a recent injury update on the 27-year-old in a press conference this morning.

“I think it’s minor. Muscle-related. Not related to the patellar,” the coach reportedly said about Slater, per ESPN journalist Kris Rhim.

For context, Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon injury a year ago during the 2025 training camp, which effectively ended his season. However, the coach confirmed that the current issue he has been dealing with is not related to the previous injury, and it is likely a minor muscle issue. Hence, he should get the green light to be back on the track before Week 1.

With the injury concern, the two-time Pro Bowler has missed significant time from training camp.

Rashawn Slater’s Latest Setback Brings Back Unwelcome Memories

After the veterans, including Rashawn Slater, reported on July 28. The Chargers’ training camp began in full swing on July 29. However, one week into it, the franchise was hit with the initial scare of the offensive tackle’s injury on August 4.

Even though the 27-year-old returned to the gridiron the very next day, he participated in limited practice until August 7 before eventually being sidelined for four consecutive days, including today. Jim Harbaugh first labelled it as the “veteran’s rest day,” but his latest update has clarified that it is a minor muscle issue, giving Chargers fans a much-needed sigh of relief.

When Slater had the torn patellar tendon injury last year, it was on the left leg, but the HC has not confirmed whether his current injury is on the same leg. After his previous injury, he underwent leg surgery before missing the entire campaign. So, it would be concerning news if the current injury is also on the same leg.

Besides Slater, two other key Chargers stars are also missing the training camp practice today.

Rashawn Slater Isn’t the Only Chargers Starter Missing From Practice

Jim Harbaugh noted that the wide receiver Quentin Johnston is also absent from The Bolts ‘ training camp drills. Unlike Slater, he has been active throughout the camp; he consistently linked up with the quarterback Justin Herbert, making plays on deep throws. Amid his absence, there is a possibility that the team is taking a careful approach to manage his workload, ensuring he is completely ready for OC Mike McDaniel’s quick-paced offensive playbook when the regular season begins.

On the other hand, the Chargers’ starting cornerback Tarheeb Still is another notable absentee from the training camp today. Like. Slater, the 24-year-old, has also missed back-to-back training camp practices. He had a major involvement in the first-team defensive reps during the training camp, so the coaching staff is taking the safer route while he manages the minor condition.